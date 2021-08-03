BREAKING: Dillon Bell Makes College Decision

Dillon Bell Makes College Decision
Out of The Kinkaid School in Houston, Texas, Dillon Bell recently received his official offer from the University of Georgia after going relatively under the radar by many other top programs.
Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Kentucky are the only other SEC schools to have offered Bell aside from Georgia. However, that may not be something that Georgia will complain about as they need wide receivers in the 2022 class.
De'Nylon Morrissette was the only commitment Georgia had in the class of 2022 at receiver. The four-star prospect out of Cobb County, Georgia, was working hard on recruiting fellow Peach State receiver Kojo Antwi to join him in Athens. However, Georgia's push to land the commitment from Antwi proved unsuccessful as Antwi is currently pledged to Ohio State.
Antwi committing elsewhere meant the Dawgs needed to find and pursue other options on their board. Bell is one of those targets after receiving an offer from the Dawgs on June 15th.
Following an unofficial visit to Georgia on Thursday, Bell has decided to commit to the University of Georgia, becoming the 13th verbal pledge so far this cycle and gives Georgia another receiver in the class.
At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Bell brings the measurables the Dawgs are looking for in a receiver. It is also noted that Bell contributed in 2020 as a wide receiver, running back, and quarterback as a junior.
Current Commits
- QB Gunner Stockton
- WR Dillon Bell
- RB Branson Robinson
- RB Jordan James
- WR De'Nylon Morrissette
- DL Tyre West
- EDGE Darris Smith
- LB Jalon Walker
- LB CJ Washington
- CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
- S JaCorey Thomas
- S Malaki Starks
- P Brett Thorson
Kirby Smart Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock
WATCH: Kirby Smart SEC Media Day Press Conference
