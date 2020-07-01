Elite 11: QB Rankings After Day 2

Here's how Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin saw the rankings shake out after Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals and where Georgia commit, Brock Vandagriff landed among the nation's best.

1. Caleb Williams - Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga College HS

Williams got off to a hot start, missed some throws in the middle of the field, then closed exceptionally strong.

2. Ty Thompson - Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite

Thompson was apart of the group that had to work through a nasty headwind and a little bit of rain. Though with his arm strength, he didn't struggle one bit.

3. J.J. McCarthy - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

The Michigan commitment's was in the group with Thompson and was spinning it yesterday. He had few misses and was thoroughly impressive on the intermediate routes.

4. Brock Vandagriff - Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

Brock was one of the last quarterbacks to throw on Day 2, and started out exceptionally hot. Then in the middle of the field had several misses in a row.

5. Carlos Del Rio - Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

On Day 1, Del Rio looked better than I've ever seen him look. On Day 2, despite how Elite 11 scored the pro day, SI All-American scored him higher than any other quarterback. He has looked downright amazing here in Murfreesboro.

6. Luke Altmyer - Starkville (Miss.)

It doesn't take long to see why he is the hottest passer on hand in terms of recruiting. Smooth, quick release with great anticipation and timing also to his name. Florida State may have to hold on for dear life here.

7. Garrett Nussmeier - Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

Nussmeier and Moss are rather similar prospects, but I'd give Nussmeier the overall edge in terms of arm strength, though Moss has premier ball placement. He's also clearly a leader. The loudest and most energetic of the bunch, and is constantly encouraging.

8. Miller Moss - Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

The timing, accuracy, and ball placement from the USC commitment proved clean through most of the workout. It's something that showed up on tape in terms of his ball placement, there is a concern that there's not top-end arm strength but he can put it wherever he wants.

9. Kyle McCord - Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep

McCord clearly struggled on Day 1, whether it was nerves or whatever. McCord came back on Day 2 and lit it up in the pro day. He came in third on the SI All-American scores. He looked like a different prospect on Day 2.

10. Christian Veilleux - Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School

The Penn State pledge is just so big and physical that it's clear to see why he's here. The Canadian prospect is streaky at times with accuracy, however.

11. Behren Morton - Eastland (Texas)

Morton had a tough day during the Pro Day, but I'm going to hold firm on this ranking for the most part. The ball just jumps out of his hand with an effortless and quick delivery. Texas Tech is getting a good one.

12. Kaidon Salter - Cedar Hill (Texas)

The Tennessee commitment started off slow on Day 1 and bounced back in a major way during the Pro Day.

13. Maddox Kopp - Houston (Texas) St. Thomas



The uncommitted Texan flashed about as well as any passer on hand during his top throws, but he missed pretty badly throughout the pro day. He's so raw at this point, but he's rather new to the position in comparison to some of these other guys.

14. Drake Maye - Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

The strong arm was on display but not as much as the inconsistency in the short to intermediate routes.

15. Tyler Macon - East St. Louis (Ill.)

The Missouri-bound prospect doesn't have the long ball ability of some of his peers, but the compact passer has a quick release and proves accurate.

16. Dematrius Davis - Houston (Texas) North Shore

Auburn's dynamic commitment played high at times Monday but settled outside of the pocket well.

17. Grayson James - Plano (Texas) John Paul II

The uncommitted Texan has a compact, yet effective delivery with adequate velocity at times. He's extremely talented and smooth.

18. Kyron Drones - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek

The Baylor commitment's high-arching deep ball was on display well late in the evening, where his timing lined up well.

19. Tyler Buchner - La Jolla (Calif.) Helix

I can't get over the delivery. Buchner's performance here in Murfreesboro just hasn't matched what was on the tape from a year ago. It interesting to say the least.

20. Jay Allen - Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll

A Florida baseball commitment, his release fluidity, and accuracy falls well short of his peers.

