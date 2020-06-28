Monday should be a welcomed sight for college football fans across the country -- competition is back.

The Elite 11, arguably the most prestigious national quarterback competition for high school talent, returns with its 2020 event Monday through Wednesday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn. Some of America's top passers are expected to travel and compete for the coveted Elite 11 MVP crown.

While this list figures to change considering each will be on the same playing field competing in the same conditions, SI All-American's college prospect ranking of the expected attendees on the front end of the event is as follows.

1. Caleb Williams - Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga College HS

Physically gifted athlete with dynamic arm talent as well as running ability. Set to commit between Maryland, LSU and Oklahoma on July 4.

2. Brock Vandagriff - Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian

High-floor passer with great mechanics, plus athleticism on great frame. Committed to Georgia.

3. J.J. McCarthy - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Balanced, steady passer who flashes big arm potential to all three levels. Committed to Michigan.

4. Tyler Buchner - La Jolla (Calif.) Helix

Ultra-productive passer and runner with dynamic features. Committed to Notre Dame.

5. Drake Maye - Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

Big, physical passing prospect with huge arm and plus athleticism. Committed to North Carolina.

6. Kyle McCord - Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep

Mature passer with high-arching ball and smooth release point. Committed to Ohio State.

7. Miller Moss - Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Sharp leader who can work with efficiency and accuracy to all three levels. Committed to USC.

8. Dematrius Davis - Houston (Texas) North Shore

Head-turning runner who pushes the ball down the field well as a passer. Committed to Auburn.

9. Kaidon Salter - Cedar Hill (Texas)

Steady pocket passer with wheels to threaten defense with his legs, too. Committed to Tennessee.

10. Garrett Nussmeier - Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

Coach’s son with high IQ and gunslinger mentality all on above-average athletic frame. Committed to LSU.

[Nussmeier Previews Elite 11]

11. Christian Veilleux - Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School

Easy release with polish in vertical game and good foundational athleticism. Committed to Penn State.

12. Luke Altmyer - Starkville (Miss.)

Productive ball distributor who took major step forward as a junior. Committed to Florida State.

13. Ty Thompson - Gilbert (Az.) Mesquite

A bit raw mechanically, but all about his tools and intangibles. Dual-threat with a big arm and a long frame that will continue to fill out. Committed to Oregon.

14. Carlos Del Rio - Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

One of the more sound spread quarterbacks of the group that can make impressive off-platform throws look easy. Committed to Florida.

15. Maddox Kopp - Houston (Texas) St. Thomas

Only recently began taking football seriously after playing AAU basketball since fourth grade. Strong arm and impressive anticipation considering that information. Big frame that has room to fill out. Uncommitted.

16. Grayson James - Plano (Texas) John Paul II

Helped turn his program around and into a state championship contender. Ready-to-play frame with experience with various passing schemes and solid arm strength. Uncommitted.

17. Behren Morton - Eastland (Texas)

Ideal spread system quarterback with active feet for rollouts and navigating the pocket. Ball glides off of his hand. Velocity could stand to improve. Committed to Texas Tech.

18. Kyron Drones - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek

Plays with great deep arm strength and evades pressure well, but looking for more in the underneath game and better anticipation. Committed to Baylor.

19. Tyler Macon - East St. Louis (Ill.)

Stout, undersized playmaker but certainly carries promise as a passer. Delivers strikes in tight windows and is accurate outside the numbers. Committed to Missouri.

20. Jay Allen - Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll

Florida baseball commit who flicks a solid deep ball and is athletic, but will need to clean up his throwing mechanics in order to emerge as a quarterback at the next level.

SI All-American will have on-site coverage of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals, including a ranking of daily performance for the group of competitors and much more.

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.