Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

UGA Target Enai White Mulling Over Late July Visit

Enai White, out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, took to Twitter early Monday morning to talk about potentially "sliding to Athens this weekend."
Author:
Publish date:

EGDE rusher Enai White, out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, took to Twitter early Monday morning to talk about potentially "sliding to Athens this weekend."

247Sports rates White as a four-star edge rusher out of Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter in Pennsylvania. White is one of Georgia's top targets at edge rusher in the class of 2022. 

Losing out on Dani Denis-Sutton to Penn State last week meant that Georgia's interest in landing Enai White shot up as the Pennsylvania native took to social media Monday morning about potentially taking a visit to Athens during the weekend when the dead period opens briefly for the last week of July.

The four-star tweeted at fellow Pennsylvania native and current Georgia Bulldog Tykee Smith. Smith went to the same high school as White does currently, meaning that Georgia potentially has a lead recruiter and ally in Tykee Smith to help out in the recruitment of the four-star edge rusher. 

White is listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, and is considered the 2nd best weak-side edge rusher in the country by 247Sports, making him the 39th overall best prospect in the country.

The Bulldogs hosted White on a visit early on in June as he visited Athens on June 11th. White also took visits to Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Florida. The Buckeyes were the last program to see the four-star edge rusher and be a huge competitor to land the Philadelphia. In addition, they have a former teammate of White's on the roster in freshman receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. 

enai-white
Recruiting

Enai White Visiting Athens This Weekend?

usatsi_15384820
News

UGA Players Make Mackey Award Watch List

74B712B6-A6F0-4F15-B163-E1D5B7619D86
News

BREAKING: Texas and Oklahoma Announce Big 12 Departure

E0986ECE-A681-4CA1-99E6-976A0602D391
News

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Talks about Georgia Football

74B712B6-A6F0-4F15-B163-E1D5B7619D86
News

JUST IN: Big 12 Meets with Texas and Oklahoma

USATSI_16437650
News

Is the SEC Creating a Super Conference?

USATSI_16438735
News

WATCH: Dabo Swinney Jokes About Georgia Joining the ACC

USATSI_15049962
News

Reports: Texas and Oklahoma Officially Leaving Big 12