Enai White Visiting Athens This Weekend?

Enai White, out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, took to Twitter early Monday morning to talk about potentially "sliding to Athens this weekend."

EGDE rusher Enai White, out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, took to Twitter early Monday morning to talk about potentially "sliding to Athens this weekend."

247Sports rates White as a four-star edge rusher out of Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter in Pennsylvania. White is one of Georgia's top targets at edge rusher in the class of 2022.

Losing out on Dani Denis-Sutton to Penn State last week meant that Georgia's interest in landing Enai White shot up as the Pennsylvania native took to social media Monday morning about potentially taking a visit to Athens during the weekend when the dead period opens briefly for the last week of July.

The four-star tweeted at fellow Pennsylvania native and current Georgia Bulldog Tykee Smith. Smith went to the same high school as White does currently, meaning that Georgia potentially has a lead recruiter and ally in Tykee Smith to help out in the recruitment of the four-star edge rusher.

White is listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, and is considered the 2nd best weak-side edge rusher in the country by 247Sports, making him the 39th overall best prospect in the country.

The Bulldogs hosted White on a visit early on in June as he visited Athens on June 11th. White also took visits to Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Florida. The Buckeyes were the last program to see the four-star edge rusher and be a huge competitor to land the Philadelphia. In addition, they have a former teammate of White's on the roster in freshman receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.