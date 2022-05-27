Skip to main content

Georgia Big Board: 2023 Class Loaded with EDGE Rushers

Lead Editor of Dawgs Daily and resonate Film Guy, Brooks Austin has evaluated the class of 2023 EDGE rushers. Here's a look at what Georgia needs to do to land the nation's best.

Sending 15 players off to the NFL is a tremendous, record-breaking accomplishment. Though it goes without saying that that kind of immediate and sudden depletion of talent on any football roster would leave a program with some holes to be filled. 

That is the way of life in college football, especially at places like the University of Georgia under Kirby Smart. So, as Smart and Co. begin to establish what the class of 2023 will look like, we will evaluate it as well, bringing you our big board here on Dawgs Daily. 

Starting with the EDGE defenders. It's an extremely deep class in 2023, highlighted by a few day-one contributors for even a program like Georgia. 

*Editors Note: This board is both a combination of information provided via sources and my own evaluation of the players themselves.*

142849CC-08A1-4171-BAA1-F804081910F1

EDGE SCORE: 

  • Frame - How ready and projectible is your physical frame for the EDGE position. 
  • Burst - What does your "get off" look like? How fast is that first step as a rusher. 
  • Bend - Do you have the flexibility to bend at the hips, knee, and ankles. 
  • Athleticism 
  • Hands - How ready are your hand fighting skills as a pass rusher/run defender. Can you shed blocks. 
  • Readiness - Are you prepared to step into college football and go now. 
  • Ceiling - It's counted twice in the EDGE score because it matters most. How great could you potentially one day be? 

WATCH: Full Breakdown of Brooks' Board

Rankings: 

1. Damon Wilson (4.62) 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Frame (4.8) - He's 6'5, 235 pounds as is, with extremely long arms. 
  • Burst (5.0) - Without a doubt, the best get-off in the class. 
  • Bend (4.3) - He plays low enough at this stage, profile projects to bend. 
  • Hands (4.5) - He displays a consistent willingness to use a variety of moves. 
  • Readiness (4.5) - All that is left is to get him prepared to hold up for 14/15 games. 
  • Ceiling (4.95) X2 

2. Samuel M'Pemba (4.50) 

  • Frame (4.5) - He's 6'4, 240 pounds. Plenty big and strong as is. 
  • Burst (4.0) - He wins with great pace, plays with twitch and speed when needed. 
  • Bend (5.0) - Plays in a parallel at times. Tremendously flexible. 
  • Hands (4.5) - He's taught himself how to be a clean hand fighter in one offseason. It's rather remarkable. 
  • Readiness (4.5) - Plug and Play. Perhaps a bit more polish in the run game. 
  • Ceiling (4.5) X2 
  • 3. Keon Keeley (4.45) 
  • 4. Da'Shawn Womack (4.18) 
  • 5. Adepoju Adebawore (4.01) 
  • 6. Nyckiles Harbor (3.95) 
  • 7. Neeo Avery (3.92) 
  • 8. Bai Jobe (3.83) 
  • 9. Jaquavious Russaw (3.81) 
  • 10. Jayden Wayne (3.78) 
  • 11. Gabriel Harris (3.61) 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

220111_AJW_FB_NCG_04304-X2
News

Three Reasons Why Kirby Smart Will Be The Highest Paid Coach in CFP

By Brooks Austin18 hours ago
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_1595-L
News

Just In: Kirby Smart to Receive "Long Term" Extension

By Brooks Austin22 hours ago
USATSI_18139434
News

ESPN "Can't Wait" for the Georgia-Oregon Game

By Harrison RenoMay 25, 2022
USATSI_17060013
News

Brenton Cox Starts the Trash Talk Early, Says Florida Will "Kill" Georgia

By Brooks AustinMay 25, 2022
FD5C234B-DEB2-46AE-93F4-19854ABE74BE
News

Confirmed: Long List of Official Visits Point to Kirby All in on Summer Slate

By Brooks AustinMay 25, 2022
USATSI_17486177
News

Power Rankings: Alabama and Georgia Are Set for a Collision Course

By Harrison RenoMay 24, 2022
211127_AJW_FB_GT_1761-X2
News

Jalen Carter Mentioned Among Potential Heisman Candidates?

By Brooks AustinMay 24, 2022
220111_mlm_fb_natty_31617-X3
News

Why Kelee Ringo Has the NFL Anticipating His Arrival

By Jonathan WilliamsMay 24, 2022