Georgia Lands 10 of the Nation's Top100 Prospects in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022.

This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most of any school behind Alabama (12) and Texas A&M (11).

Here's where each player landed, and what SI All-American had to say.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about No. 7 Overall EDGE, Mykel Williams

Big body with great composition but plenty of room for additional weight. Williams is extremely athletic, with great bend and stunning quickness. When rushing the passer, he can use his speed to entice kick-steps, then quickly transfers to power. We’ve seen Williams use good eye discipline out on the edge. He seldom gets swallowed up, stays “half-man” on all linemen he’s engaged with, making disengagement a breeze. The moment he stepped on the high school field, Williams has been an elite prospect. He’s athletic enough to play inside or outside at the next level but the frame keeps the Trojan commitment on the interior for this projection.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about No. 11 Overall CB, Jaheim Singletary

The only other corner under consideration for the top spot at this stage, the Floridian's case is just as a strong. Singletary has been an alpha corner prospect since his freshman year in the Jacksonville metro, with success there and on offense at wide receiver. But the elite length, muscular build and true ball skills are tailor-made for the modern secondary, where he can win with technique off the ball and certainly at the line of scrimmage. The future Bulldog is confident in his game, flashes better makeup speed than his size would suggest, yet he plays with the leverage discipline of a college veteran. Few cornerbacks at his size remain at the position at the next level, but we would be surprised if Singletary became another in that bunch -- he is simply special.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about No. 18 Overall EDGE, Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones exhibits impressive nuance to his pass rush with multiple entry points. Will play chess with his matchup, flashing his hands to get the tackle to punch or stop their feet. Shows he can keep mobile quarterbacks wrangled by rushing to the back shoulder of the passer. Lean, linebacker type body with excellent pursuit skills. Takes proper angle along the line of scrimmage defending the run. Bend is elite. Jones is lightning quick and is capable of flipping his hips to chase scrambling quarterbacks or assignments out of the backfield. If he can play lower off the snap, Jones is even more dominant. Fantastic foot-fire as he bends the corner into the pocket. Will benefit from additional weight to play the run and could then project as a classic defensive end type.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about No. 19 Overall S, Malaki Starks

Defensive projections and possibilities aside, Starks profiles as one of America’s top running backs and overall play-makers with the ball in his hands. Against strong competition in the Peach State, there is an effortlessness with his running production from the backfield, even while playing quarterback in 2020 when the whole stadium knew he was toting the rock. Starks just clocked a PR in the 100 meter dash with a 10.55-second mark on May 8. It came about a week before claiming the Georgia state championship with a 24-9 long jump, a top-five mark in the country this year. To say Starks is explosive is an understatement, evident last year as he ran for 1,537 yards and 24 scores as a junior. With power and elite quickness, Starks isn't just a speed prospect with his frame, making him among the toughest to attempt to tackle in America.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about No. 39 Overall CB, Daylen Everette

"There is plenty to like of the IMG Academy cornerback. He is a steady-leverage technician who can win at the line of scrimmage, specializing in a demoralizing press with the ability to disengage versus the run consistently, too. When playing zone or even in off coverage, Everette shines in close quarters, with instincts and low plane as he breaks on the football. His 11 interceptions in 2019, while in his native Virginia, was followed up by a lack of attempts his way at IMG last fall while helping the program go unblemished against that national schedule. The complete defensive back has nickel and safety upside, but Everette's floor is among the best in the country on the island."

Here's what SI All-American had to say about No. 69 Overall OT, Earnest Greene

"Greene is a wide body playing against the nation's top competition and clearing pathways anyway. His snap quickness, punch, and extension stun defenders and he works with better leverage than a 6'5" frame may suggest. As he matures and re-shapes his body for the college game, enhancing his clear strengths and minimizing some of what we don't see on tape, Greene may be a prospect we regret not having higher on out board, but we will have close eyes on him this fall as California gets back to a full fall schedule."

That evaluation was done prior to Greene's final season, where he went from outside of the SI99, to No. 69 overall. He is the fastest riser of prospect on the board for Georgia.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about No. 73 Overall RB, Branson Robinson

Muscle memes aside, Robinson is a churning running back that will remind Georgia fans of some of the best to suit up in the red and black. He presses the line of scrimmage well, with great lean and decisiveness, with the natural ability to get to top speed in just a few steps. Perhaps the most impressive lateral worker among the nation’s best, the jump cut and deceleration ability creates running lanes in and of itself. Robinson displays patience, great contact balance and plenty of power through initial contact for the extra yard. Combine it with enough breakaway speed and serviceable pass-catching ability and the heaviest back on this list will still project for all three downs. If we're banking on a big senior season propelling one of the best even higher, Robinson would be it.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about No. 88 Overall TE, Oscar Delp:

Delp certainly has the size you look for in a tight end, standing every bit of 6-5 with a frame that will allow him to pack on plenty of weight and strength. He will need to improve his burst off the line, but Delp is an advanced route runner that can line up all over the field and do damage. The West Forsyth tight end knows how to manipulate defenders in order to get free, and he shows a nice downfield burst that allows him to explode out of vertical cuts. Delp catches the ball like a receiver and tracks the deep well. Delp lacks punch in the run game and his pad level is inconsistent. He’ll need to become more effective in the run game to take the next step and become a more complete tight end, but few are better in the passing game.

Here's what lead recruiting analyst Brooks Austin had to say about No. 89 Overall LB, Jalon Walker

"As can be seen on Walker's highlight tape, he's an immensely talented athlete that plays in space a lot. He's an outside linebacker on the high-school level, but unfortunately there are few programs that still play the traditional outside linebacker on the college level. Today, high-school outside linebackers have one of two options — become an edge rusher or an inside linebacker... According to sources, Walker is doing the latter for the University of Georgia. And he fits the mold of the most recent commits at the position. Georgia recruited three inside linebackers in the 2021 recruiting class: Smael Mondon, Xavian Sorey and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Both Mondon and Sorey are 6-foot-3, 225-pound athletes being asked to play linebacker."

Here's what SI All-American had to say about No. 98 Overall EDGE, Darris Smith