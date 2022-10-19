Skip to main content

Major Georgia Target Chris Peal Sets Decision Date, What We Know

As one of the nation's premier defensive back prospects, Chris Peal is set to make his decision, we bring you everything we know.

The University of Georgia is currently hot on the recruiting trail, having landed 2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams to close out September and recently added 2024 commits Sacovie White and Ryan Puglisi. Leaving many Georiga fans to wonder who might be next. 

Well, one of the nation's premier talents, Chris Peal has just announced his commitment date. Sunday, October 23rd, Peal will make his final decision between NC State, South Carolina, Michigan, and the Georiga Bulldogs. 

Peal is a prototypical Georgia corner, standing 6'0 with long arms and elite top-end speed. Georgia's cornerback room is currently rather deep, though it could see several young corners leave early within the next few draft classes.

Georgia seems to have had a strong and active lead in this recruitment throughout the process since their involvement. If Peal were to commit to Georgia, he would join AJ Harris, Daniel Harris, Justyn Rhett, and Joenel Aguero in an already pretty deep class. 

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Monroe Freeling, OL
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Roderick Robinson, RB
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR 
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Kelton Smith, OL
2024 UGA Commits

  • TE, Landen Thomas
  • WR, Ny Carr
  • RB, Tovanni Mizzell
  • ATH, Sacovie White
  • QB, Ryan Puglisi 

