Georgia Football: Bold Predictions for the 2020 Recruiting Class

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart and the Georgia football coaching staff have finished with yet another Top-Ranked class in 2020. With (4) 5-stars, (15) 4-stars, and (6) 3-stars that signed a scholarship. Not only that, they added another two 3-stars in preferred walk-on roles.  

With the 2020 class now all wrapped up, it's time to make a few bold predictions. 

Tate Ratledge Starts Before Broderick Jones

This may seem like a "hot take" but there's a reasoning behind such a bold prediction. Despite Broderick Jones having the highest ceiling of any prospect in this 2020 class, in my opinion, he's not quite ready to walk in and start at the SEC level. Technically and fundamentally speaking he's still extremely raw as a football player. 

He beat 90% of the opponents he faced in high school by being a superior athlete and physical specimen. Well, that's not going to be quite enough at the tackle spot in the SEC. 

Tate, on the other hand, displays the technique and physique to play extremely early at Georgia. Some may be concerned about his transition from Single-A ball to the SEC, but his performance during the Addidas All-American Bowl and throughout the practices there in San Antonio displayed he could still play with that physical brand of football that made him the nation's 3rd ranked tackle in 2020.

IMG-0820
WR, Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson Will Outshine Other WRs 

Justin Robinson has been far too overlooked in this singing class. He was one of the first members of this class, and from the moment he committed, he never wavered. Add on top of that, he's been enrolled at Georgia from the moment he was available to do so, and you've got a guy that is already earning admiration from his peers and coaches. 

Robinson has the frame to be a dominant SEC wide receiver and this is a kid that hasn't exactly grown up playing football from the moment he was in diapers. This is a prospect that is still developing, and still has ample room to grow. I think he does just that during his time at Georgia. I truly believe that Robinson will drastically exceed that 48th WR overall ranking from this class. 

Former UGA great, Terrence Edwards told Bulldog Maven that Justin Robinson reminds him a lot of Lawrence Cager. A big-bodied target that has body control and plays with physicality. Add on top of that that he's a 4.5 runner at 6'4, 220 pounds and you've got yourself a potential star. 

IMG-0817
DT, Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter Will Be a Freshman All-American

It may not seem bold to say a 5-star prospect and the 4th ranked defensive tackle in the country will be a Freshman All-American, but UGA had (5) 5-stars in 2019 and the 2nd ranked overall class, yet they weren't represented on the All-American list. 

What is bold about this prediction though is how crowded the room that Carter will be fighting for playing time in this fall is going to be. Malik Herring, Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, and Tramel Walthour will all fight Carter for playing time in that 3-tech to a head-up 5-tech spot. 

I don't think Smart and d-coordinator, Dan Lanning will ask Carter to play the OLB role that players like Azeez Ojulari play, nor do I think they ask him to play the nose spot despite how thin they are behind Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester. 

With Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett departing from Athens, I think there is plenty of playing time soon to be made available for the 5-star from Apopka and even if he plays a limited role early, I think he has enough talent to make a drastic impact. 

