Gavin Honroe, a 2027 wide receiver, has decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 2027 recruiting class is starting to heat up and the Georgia Bulldogs have already added a few players to their list of commits. However, one of their commits announced they are going to re-open their recruitment and explore their options.

Gavin Honore, a wide receiver in the class, has announced he has decommitted from Georgia.

Honore is rated as a three-star prospect, the 540th-best player in the country, the 70th-best wide receiver and the fourth-best player in the state of Nevada, according to composite rankings. He had been committed to Georgia since June of last year.

It's worth noting that Honore has continued to see power four offers pour in from other schools since his commitment to Georgia last year. He has a lot of options to choos from this year and likely wants to esnure he is making the best decision for himself.

In 2025, Honore ran track for the first time in his high school career and he clocked multiple sub 11.0 second times in the 100-meter event. His personal best was a 10.83. Also ran leadoff on the schools 4X100m relay team that had season best time of 41.69.

Official visits for the upcoming summer have not yet been announced, but it is likely that players will begin to do so here soon. It likely is a reason Honore has decided to rethink his decision, as some players prefer to go on official visits while not committed to another school.

The Bulldogs currently have six players committed in the 2027 recruiting class with the most recent addition being Kemon Spell. A massive addition for the Bulldogs. They recently lost one of their offensive line commits, Kyson Mallard, as he decommitted earlier in January.

Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Commits

Donte Wright, CB

Kelsey Adams, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Aden Starling, WR

Kemon Spell, RB

