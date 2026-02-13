Georgia Football Target KJ Caldwell Announces Commitment Date

KJ Caldwell, a 2027 safety and a Georgia football target, has announced his commitment date.

The 2027 recruiting class is starting to pick up some steam as players are beginning to set commitment dates and get their official visits in order. One of Georgia football's targets in the class has announced his commitment date.

KJ Caldwell, a safety in the class, will announce his decision on April 3rd. Caldwell will decide between Georgia, Tennessee NC State, Miami and Vanderbilt.

Caldwell is rated as a four-star prospect, the 84th-best player in the country, the seventh-best safety in the class and the 12th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 composite rankings. It should be noted that Caldwell did take a visit to Miami last summer.

Georgia Football Target Announces Commitment Date

KJ Caldwell's X Profile

Caldwell plays football at Parkview High School, which isn't too far from the Univerity of Georgia. The Bulldogs recently took Cortez Smith out of Parkview not this past recruiting class but the one before that. They were also heavily involved in the recruitment of Mike Matthews, who was rated a five-star in the 2024 recruiting class, but ultimately chose the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs have already earned a few commitments in the 2027 class. On Thursday, they lost one of their commits as wide receiver Gavin Honore announced he had decommitted from Georgia. Honore had been committed to the Bulldogs since last summer.

Georgia did, however, earn a massive commitment from five-star running back Kemon Spell. He is rated as of the top players in the country and committed after taking a visit to Georgia a couple of weekends ago.

Things will really start to get going for the 2027 class when players start taking their official visits starting the spring. The Bulldogs have been known to rattle off a lot of commitments during the summer, so it's likely that will be the case this year.

As for Caldwell, it appears that he will be making his decision before he takes all of his official visits, with his commitment date being set for the beginning of April.

The Bulldogs currently have six players committed in the 2027 recruiting class with the most recent addition being Kemon Spell. A massive addition for the Bulldogs. They recently lost one of their offensive line commits, Kyson Mallard, as he decommitted earlier in January.

Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Commits