Georgia Bulldogs Officially Sign 3-Star ATH Tyriq Green During Early Signing Period

Another Georgia Bulldogs recruiting prospect has officially signed their letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia.

The early national signing day period for the 2026 recruiting class has arrived, a prospects all across the country officially sign their letters of intent to the schools of their choice. This can be an extremely exciting and stressful time for college teams, as they look to earn as many talented players as possible.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of many teams that have been heavily involved in this year's recruiting class, and are now begging to see official signings roll in. The latest player to officially sign their letter of intent for the Dawgs is Tyriq Green, a prospect from Buford, Georgia.

What Tyriq Green Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs

According to 247 Sports, Green is currently listed as a 3-star prospect who stands at just under six feet tall and weighs 195 pounds. The prospect announced his commitment to the Bulldogs in July of this year.

Green is currently listed as an athlete and has played at both running back and defensive back in high school. While speculations are that the signee is expected to play on the defensive side of the ball for the Dawgs, the athlete could also have a massive impact on the Bulldogs' offense in the near future.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Football staff have been one of the most relentless forces in college football when it comes to recruiting highly talented players, and appear to be in the midst of signing another extremely talented recruiting class that will likely land somewhere inside the top 10.

As the signing day period continues, the Bulldogs will look to sign as many highly talented players to their 2026 recruiting class as possible. The early signing window is set to be completed on Friday, December 5th. Following that, players will be available to officially sign on Wednesday, February 4th.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits