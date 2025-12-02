What to Expect for the Georgia Bulldogs on Early National Signing Day
The Georgia Bulldogs currently sit at 30 total commits for the 2026 recruiting class less than 24 hours away from early national singing day. Needless to say, the Bulldogs have loaded up on this year's cycle already and are poised to land one of the nation's top classes, once again, under Kirby Smart.
So while it seems like Georgia is pretty much wrapped up for this year's recruiting class, what can fans expect on early national signing day?
For starters, there is one key player who will be making his decision final on Wednesday. That is quarterback Jared Curtis.
Curtis was initially set to sign his letter of intent on Friday, but has now moved that to Wednesday. There has been some noise around Curtis potentially flipping to Vanderbilt. The Commodores got Curtis on campus for a game and have been trying ti flip the Georgia commit as signing day closes in.
Will Jared Curtis Sign with the Georgia Bulldogs?
Will Curtis flip? That's the big question and outside of Vanderbilt being involved and media pundits believing they have a shot at flipping him, it seems like Curtis is set to be a Dawg. He committed to Georgia early on his recruiting process, he backed off of that commitment to explore other options and then ultimately committed to Georgia again over the likes of Oregon.
He has picked Georgia twice throughout this process, so based on that, it seems like he will be officially choosing Georgia on Wednesday. With that said, crazy things have happened on the recruiting trail, so that's not to say there isn't a possibility that Vanderbilt pulls him away from the Dawgs.
Now lets dive into some potential additions Georgia could make to the class over the next few days.
Blake Stewart is the first name Georgia fans need to know about. The former Clemson safety commit reopened his recruiting earlier in the year and the Bulldogs have been heavily involved. Stewart has taken multiple visits to Georgia throughout the season and he will be choosing between Georgia, Vanderbilt and Miami. He will anounce his decision on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
Tyreek Jemison is the next player to keep tabs on. He was a Kentucky commit at one point in time but backed off his pledge back in October. Georgia quickly followed that by extending him an offer, and it looks like Georgia is set to add him to the class. Jemsion took an official visit to Georgia on Nov. 21
Terrence Penick is the third name to keep an eye on this week. The Georgia linebacker is committed to Coastal Carolina but the Bulldogs recently extended an offer and have been heavily involved in his recruitment as of late. As early national signing day approaches, this seems like a likely prospect the Bulldogs could flip and add to the class.
As far as players that Georgia could lose, offensive lineman Jarmaine Mitchell is one that could potentially be playing elsewhere, despite his current commitment to Georgia. Mitchell is rated as the No. 1 JUCO player in the class this cycle, but Arizona State is pushing hard and it seems like there is a good chance the Sun Devils are the ones who ultimately land him.
Outside of that, it's setting up be a very successful week of recruiting for Georgia and will likely end up with a top three class this year.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Valdin Sone, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
- Jarmaine Mitchell, OL
- Elijah Littlejohn, LB