Samuel M'Pemba, a five-star EDGE out of IMG (Fl.), is set to make his decision on December 4th between UGA, Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. If you have kept track on Dawgs Daily, you would know that UGA is and has been the clear frontrunner for M'Pemba.

The Dawgs coaching staff, especially Chidera Uzo-Diribe, has worked M'Pemba extremely hard. However, the UGA commits have ramped up their recruitment of M'Pemba as we approach his commitment date.

CJ Allen, a 4-star LB out of Georgia, has taken on a recruiting role ever since he committed to the Dawgs back in June. Allen is considered the best LB in Georgia and is quietly one of the more impactful players in UGAs 2023 recruiting class

Harris is a very impressive EDGE rusher that has been committed to the Dawgs since April. M'Pemba and Harris are teammates at IMG, which makes Harris one of the most important players in this recruitment. If M'Pemba ends up committing to UGA, they would get quite a haul at the EDGE spot with Harris and M'Pemba.

When you add everything together, it will be a major surprise to see M'Pemba commit anywhere but UGA. Chidera Uzo-Diribe has done an excellent job throughout this recruitment, Kirby Smart has added a personal touch, and the UGA commits have been in his ear.

By all accounts, M'Pemba likes what he hears, and has made multiple stops in Athens over the last few months.

Unless something drastically changes over the next few weeks, expect M'Pemba to join UGAs push for a No. 1 class on December 4th.

