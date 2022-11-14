Kirby Smart Provides Latest Update on Adonai Mitchell

The University of Georgia is currently scoring 40.6 points per game on offense, that's tied for 6th in the sport. They currently averaging 7.1 yards per play on the season, behind only Ohio State and Oregon. They are currently fifth in the country in time of possession and they are the undefeated, No. 1 team in the country.

And they've managed to do all of that without arguably their best wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell, for the better part of the last eight football games due to a high ankle sprain.

Mitchell's timeline for return has been rather cloudy. He dressed for every game leading up to Auburn, and even tried playing against Auburn, but has yet to dress since that singular game since.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided the latest update on Adonai Mitchell Monday afternoon. Smart was asked about whether or not AD re-aggravated the injury in that Auburn matchup.

"I can't say that for certain. The MRI and the X-Rays don't show that anything was done. He felt he tweaked it some in that game and it's slowed him down. The surgery that Tua got, that Arian got wasn't an option. He was better last week than he has been. He was doing individual, but at least last week when I saw him he was not able to do breaks. We are hopeful to get him back this week, but it will be day by day."

The key point here is that the quick repair surgery that's supposedly a month or so recovery was not an option for Mitchell in this particular injury.

Javon Bullard, DB (Limited) - Bullard exited the matchup against Mississippi State with a supposed knee injury per Kirby Smart.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Kenny McIntosh (Probable) - McIntosh has been battling through a thigh contusion against Tennessee per Kirby Smart.

Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.

Amarius Mims, OL (Doubtful) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida and did not play against Tennessee.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury. He played against Mississippi State in a limited role.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Doubtful) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, or Tennessee.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

