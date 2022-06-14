Georgia concluded its second big recruiting weekend in June. Again, several top prospects were in Athens for official and unofficial visits. Following the first weekend of June, which featured top prospects like Arch Manning and Caleb Downs, Georgia followed it up with hosting targets like Jamaal Jarrett, Tyler Williams, and Joenel Aguero.

The staff pulled out all the stops as they were full-court pressing to land some of their top targets. One of those targets was Jamaal Jarrett, the defensive tackle out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

After the departure of star nose tackle Jordan Davis, the anchor of the historical 2021 defense, which played a huge role in helping the Bulldogs capture the national title. At 6-foot-6 and 355-pounds, there are not many better suited physically to assume the role of Jordan Davis than Jamaal Jarrett.

During Jarrett's visit to Athens, the Bulldogs rolled out the red carpet to land one of, if not the top target at nose tackle in this class. Georgia brought back former Bulldog and now current Philadelphia Eagle Jordan Davis to help recruit the fellow North Carolina native.

Davis, a North Carolina native in his own right, came out of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition, freshman linebacker Jalon Walker, another NC native, and freshman defensive tackle Christen Miller were all involved throughout the visit for Jarrett.

If the hosts for the four-star defensive tackle don't show the importance that the Bulldogs are placing on this recruitment, Christen Miller took it a step further as he is starting the #WewantBigJah trend on Twitter.

Following the recent success of Jordan Davis at Georgia, it is not surprising that Georgia is playing up the success of Davis to Jarrett and fellow defensive line recruits.

