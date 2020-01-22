Georgia 2020 Recruiting: Bulldogs Dominant in Newest ESPN 300 Rankings

The latest ESPN 300 Player Rankings for the 2020 recruiting class have been released. On ESPN's paysite (ESPN+), newly minted 5-star defensive tackle, and Georgia signee Jalen Carter has gotten a boost in his evaluation by experts Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert, just like he seems to have everywhere else. A lot of this has to do with the show that Carter put on at the Under Armour All-American practices and game.

In addition to the surging talent that is Jalen Carter, Georgia has 15 other members in the ESPN 300 currently signed or committed in the 2020 class. In fact, the collection of talent that the Dawgs have at the top of rankings is greater than any other team. Georgia boasts 6 of the top 25 players. The school with the second-highest total in the top 25 is Clemson with 3. Also, 13 of the 16 signed or committed Bulldogs are in the top 100.

Regardless of staff turnover, the Kirby Smart era continues to be one of pure dominance on the recruiting trail. Elite defensive prospects like Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter, Mekhail Sherman, Major Burns, and Jalen Kimber are going to be added to a unit that finished ranked 1st in the nation in scoring defense and 3rd in yards allowed per game in 2019. This is also the same defense that is set to return 8 starters.

TE, Darnell Washington

Offensively, Georgia stockpiled talented targets in the passing game and the ESPN 300 reflects that as well. Tight End Darnell Washington ranks 19th overall and wideouts Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy, and Jermaine Burton are 25th, 45th, and 99th respectively.

All of these targets will help provide relief for emerging superstar George Pickens, who is certain to draw the attention of all defenses next season alongside a recovering Dominick Blaylock who is expected to make a healthy return.

Oh, and Georgia inked 4-star running back, and number 96 overall, Kendall Milton to bolster an already talented backfield of James Cook, Zamir "Zeus" White, and Kenny McIntosh.

Obviously, the amount of improvement on the offensive side of the ball will be the telltale sign for the Dawgs in 2020. The Georgia staff has brought in some explosive weapons for new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken to work with, including graduate transfer and presumed new starting quarterback Jamie Newman.

If Newman can provide the leadership required out of a National Championship caliber program's starting quarterback, and help gel this new and exciting collection of talent, then the play on the field and the results could prove to be just as dominant and exciting as the offseason has been for Georgia.

