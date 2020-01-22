BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia 2020 Recruiting: Bulldogs Dominant in Newest ESPN 300 Rankings

Blayne Gilmer

The latest ESPN 300 Player Rankings for the 2020 recruiting class have been released. On ESPN's paysite (ESPN+), newly minted 5-star defensive tackle, and Georgia signee Jalen Carter has gotten a boost in his evaluation by experts Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert, just like he seems to have everywhere else. A lot of this has to do with the show that Carter put on at the Under Armour All-American practices and game.

In addition to the surging talent that is Jalen Carter, Georgia has 15 other members in the ESPN 300 currently signed or committed in the 2020 class. In fact, the collection of talent that the Dawgs have at the top of rankings is greater than any other team. Georgia boasts 6 of the top 25 players. The school with the second-highest total in the top 25 is Clemson with 3. Also, 13 of the 16 signed or committed Bulldogs are in the top 100.

Regardless of staff turnover, the Kirby Smart era continues to be one of pure dominance on the recruiting trail. Elite defensive prospects like Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter, Mekhail Sherman, Major Burns, and Jalen Kimber are going to be added to a unit that finished ranked 1st in the nation in scoring defense and 3rd in yards allowed per game in 2019. This is also the same defense that is set to return 8 starters.

IMG-0818
TE, Darnell Washington

Offensively, Georgia stockpiled talented targets in the passing game and the ESPN 300 reflects that as well. Tight End Darnell Washington ranks 19th overall and wideouts Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy, and Jermaine Burton are 25th, 45th, and 99th respectively. 

All of these targets will help provide relief for emerging superstar George Pickens, who is certain to draw the attention of all defenses next season alongside a recovering Dominick Blaylock who is expected to make a healthy return. 

Oh, and Georgia inked 4-star running back, and number 96 overall, Kendall Milton to bolster an already talented backfield of James Cook, Zamir "Zeus" White, and Kenny McIntosh.

Obviously, the amount of improvement on the offensive side of the ball will be the telltale sign for the Dawgs in 2020. The Georgia staff has brought in some explosive weapons for new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken to work with, including graduate transfer and presumed new starting quarterback Jamie Newman. 

If Newman can provide the leadership required out of a National Championship caliber program's starting quarterback, and help gel this new and exciting collection of talent, then the play on the field and the results could prove to be just as dominant and exciting as the offseason has been for Georgia.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

We’ve got a feature coming on Ladd. Stay tuned! You’re going to like what he had to say.

Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

It's a loaded class. And it looks like Kirby seems to want to round it out with guys who might not be "5-stars" or "Can't miss prospects" but rather great football and character guys.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Familiar Faces in New Places, A Welcome Back to the SEC.

The SEC offseason hasn't been short of changes. There are several familiar faces in new places around the league. Today, we take a look at each coach's new role.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: What Offensive Changes Mean for the Bulldog Defense

The Georgia football offensive coaching staff has seen some changes with the hiring of Todd Monken and more, so what's it mean for the Bulldog Defense?

Brooks Austin

by

ReemH

Georgia 2020 Depth Chart Preview: Inside Receivers

Georgia has several inside receivers that can be dynamic in 2020. The slot receivers for the Dawgs could have a banner year in the Todd Monken's system.

Blayne Gilmer

Preview: Georgia gets 2nd chance at #15 Kentucky

Georgia faces #15 Kentucky inside Rupp Arena at 7:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Brent Wilson

Brock Vandagriff Commits to Georgia

Brock Vandagriff recently de-committed from Oklahoma. Now, Vandagriff commits to the University of Georgia, roughly 14 miles from home town.

Blayne Gilmer

DJ Lundy Discusses His Recruitment and His Relationship with Georgia

DJ Lundy is listed as an Athlete and for good reason. The 6'0" 225 pound Ocilla, Georgia native makes plays all over the field on both sides of the ball and it's caught Georgia's eye.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia QB Target, Gunner Stockton Described by His High School Coach

Jaybo Shaw is the Head Coach of Rabun County Football where 2022 4-star dual-threat QB Gunner Stockton calls home. Shaw explains why Stockton is such a special prospect.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Adds More Air Raid Expertise to the Offensive Staff

Kirby Smart adds another Air Raid guru to the offensive meeting room at Georgia. Buster Faulkner has been a the helm of wide-open spread attacks for two decades now.

Blayne Gilmer

Mecole Hardman, the Latest Georgia Bulldog to Thrive in NFL Playoffs

The Georgia Bulldogs have produced a lot of NFL talent that continues to thrive in big moments on the game's biggest stage such as the playoffs.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Brooks Austin

2020 Georgia Recruiting: How will the Bulldogs Finish

Georgia still has room to add a few pieces to the 2020 recruiting class if they so choose. Today, we look at who some names to look out for.

Brooks Austin