Georgia's 2021 Class Comes in at No. 4 on SI's Recruiting Rankings

Georgia's 2021 recruiting class is beginning to take full form. With just over three months before early national signing day, Georgia has 16 commits and is gearing up for a closing stretch of recruiting in hopes of bringing home another SI All-American recruiting title.

The preemptive SI All-American rankings are now out, with Georgia coming in at No. 4 overall.

Ohio State: 19 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99 Alabama: 21 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99 Clemson: 15 Verbal Commitments, 7 in the SI99 Georgia: 16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99 LSU: 18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99 Michigan: 21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99 Florida: 24 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99 Oregon: 18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99 Miami: 22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99 Oklahoma: 14 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99 Notre Dame: 18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99 Tennessee: 26 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99 Auburn: 13 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99 North Carolina: 16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99 USC: 18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99 Texas: 17 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99 Texas A & M: 14 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99 Washington: 15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI9 Wisconsin: 16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99 Minnesota: 16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99 Arizona State: 20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99 Iowa: 17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99 Maryland: 20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99 Nebraska: 18 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99 Florida State: 15 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

Here's what the SIAA team had to say about Georgia's 2021 class:

Georgia took home the recruiting title in the 2020 class and figures to make a charge at it late in the 2021 cycle, too, given the top prospect still on the board. Currently at No. 4 in the top 25, the Bulldogs are paced with great talent at the top of the class led by high-floor quarterback Brock Vandagriff, No. 2 at his position in the SI99. His commitment seems more important by the day given the lack of depth expected in the quarterback room by the time he arrives in Athens for good. David Daniel is another elite in-state commitment and the No. 2 safety nationally. Fellow defenders Elijah Jeudy (edge) and Jamon Dumas-Johnson (linebacker) are also within the top 10 at their respective positions while one of the most recent UGA commitments, Brock Bowers, checks in at No. 1 among H-Tight End talents in the class. -- Garcia, Jr.

Things are set to change with these rankings, especially with Georgia still heavily involved with players like Korey Foreman (No. 4 Overall), Smael Mondon (No. 6 Overall), Amarius Mims (No. 13 Overall), Xavian Sorey (No. 17 Overall), Maason Smith (No. 36 Overall), and Terion Arnold (No. 41 Overall).

The Dawgs have a legitimate shot at running down the like of Ohio State and Alabama with a great close to the 2021 cycle.

