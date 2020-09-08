Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings: Breaking Down the Top 5

The SI All-American Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are public, with specific criteria laid out in how the group was assembled. It's followed by more team-specific breakdowns, one-by-one.

1. Ohio State

Total Commits: 19

SI99 Commits: 10

Premium Position Commits: 5

The top dog in 2021 recruiting, right now, is Ohio State with 10 SI99 commits. That number becomes more incredible when realizing the Buckeyes have 19 total commits. Among those, Edge Jack Sawyer and RB TreVeyon Henderson, are in the top-10 overall, with Henderson being the top prospect at his position. Then there’s Interior offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, No. 31 overall in the SI99, and Nickel Jordan Hancock is our top prospect at his position. Ohio State has commitments from Philly natives QB Kyle McCord and Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as well. The defensive back class of 6 is elite, featuring Hancock, Jakailin Johnson, Denzel Burke and Jaylen Johnson, a fairly overlooked safety. So, in all, it’s the Buckeyes who open at the No. 1 spot in our first Top-25 recruiting class rankings. -- Edwin Weathersby II, SI All-American

2. Alabama

Total Commits: 21

SI99 Commits: 8

Premium Position Commits: 6

The Ohio State-'Bama debate at the top of our list was back and forth in nature given how loaded each class is. OSU had advantages at quarterback, in the backfield and in the secondary while UA is stronger along the offensive line, at wide receiver and at linebacker. The headliners of the Crimson Tide class re-emphasize why this race was so close given that the program has the SI99's No. 1 and No. 2 offensive tackle prospects on the commitment list in Tommy Brockermeyer and JC Latham, respectively. That pass catcher group features another pair of SI99ers in No. 2 slot Christian Leary and No. 5 wideout Jacorey Brooks, while the defensive class includes No. 2 interior defensive line prospect Damon Payne, top 10 edge Dallas Turner and No. 87 overall Monkell Goodwine. Flipping quarterback Jalen Milroe from Texas in August was huge, too. -- John Garcia, Jr., SI All-American

3. Clemson

Total Commits: 15

SI99 Commits: 7

Premium Position Commits: 3

Third in our rankings are the Clemson Tigers, with 7 commits inside the SI99. That “Super-7” features 5 prospects in the top 50. The trifecta of WR pledges is led by our No. 2 prospect at that position, Beaux Collins, who’s No. 21 in the SI99. Will Shipley is our No. 3 running back, Troy Stellato is our No. 8 Slot receiver and Jake Brinningstool is our No. 4 H-Tight End prospect. Interior defensive lineman Payton Page, the No. 25 prospect in the SI99, is an elephant in the defensive trenches, and linebackers Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter are both among the top 50 prospects in the SI99. Pass-rushers Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson can boast the same, with Patterson possessing alpha-rusher traits. Though, this class only sits with 15 commits right now, with 7 being SI99 commits, it certainly possesses impressive quality. -- Weathersby II

4. Georgia

Total Commits: 16

SI99 Commits: 5

Premium Position Commits: 4

Georgia took home the recruiting title in the 2020 class and figures to make a charge at it late in the 2021 cycle, too, given the top prospect still on the board. Currently at No. 4 in the top 25, the Bulldogs are paced with great talent at the top of the class led by high-floor quarterback Brock Vandagriff, No. 2 at his position in the SI99. His commitment seems more important by the day given the lack of depth expected in the quarterback room by the time he arrives in Athens for good. David Daniel is another elite in-state commitment and the No. 2 safety nationally. Fellow defenders Elijah Jeudy (edge) and Jamon Dumas-Johnson (linebacker) are also within the top 10 at their respective positions while one of the most recent UGA commitments, Brock Bowers, checks in at No. 1 among H-Tight End talents in the class. -- Garcia, Jr.

5. LSU

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 4

Premium Position Commits: 5

LSU has done a great job of attacking needs as defensive line and receiver have been two primary positions the program has put an emphasis on. Six of their current 18 commits are either receivers or defensive linemen, headlined by Deion Smith, Chris Hilton, Landon Jackson, Saivion Jones and Keanu Koht. With the program losing Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Shelvin and potentially players like Terrace Marshall, Racey McMath, Jontre Kirklin, Glen Logan and Travez Moore, it's important that the team continue to replenish both of those positions to close the class off strong. -- Glen West, LSUCountry

