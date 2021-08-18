LOOK: Branson Robinson Looks Ready to Say the Least

A picture taken of Branson Robinson is catching the attention of fans and media alike.

The current class of 2022 commit for Georgia Branson Robinson was pictured this week geared up for some high school football. The incredible physique of the high school senior makes fans anxious to see the talented back in the red and black.

Also captured in the photo are the red, white, and black Georgia gloves worn by the current Bulldog commit. 247Sports rates Robinson as a four-star in their latest composite rankings, making him the 4th running back and 45th player nationally in the class.

The Germantown, Mississippi native ranks as the number one overall player in his home state of Mississippi. In July, Robinson chose the Bulldogs over Alabama and Tennessee, making him the 12th commitment to Georgia’s 2022 class.

Although he has yet to take a snap at the college level, many have already begun the high comparisons between Robinson and former Georgia running back Nick Chubb. The main reason being is the unreal physical attributes and achievements made in the weight room. Robinson is one of few running back prospects in high school these days, squatting north of 600 pounds and bench pressing 400 pounds.

These impressive numbers met in the weight room translate into on-field success as a powerful back that is not afraid to be physical with his impressive frame.

You May Also Like

Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.