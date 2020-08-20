SI.com
Georgia Football Commit, Jamon Dumas-Johnson Named Top-10 LB by SIAA

Brooks Austin

The linebacker class of 2021 just might be the deepest position of the entire recruiting cycle. There are expectations of at least six, perhaps seven or eight off-ball linebackers that could make the SI99 when the list is released early next week. 

So, for Georgia commit, Jamon Dumas-Johnson to make the Top-10 list of the nation's top linebacker prospects, even at No. 10, tells you just how good of a football player Georgia received. 

Dumas-Johnson is listed at 6'1, 235 pounds out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He plays in one of the toughest classifications in all of high school football up in Maryland and which will only make his transition into college that much smoother. 

Here's what SI All-American had to say about the Georgia commit: 

Old-school SEC fans will appreciate how Dumas-Johnson approaches the game of football. There's a consistent intensity with him that pops on tape, evident even against a national schedule at St. Frances Academy. He plays within his frame with power and purpose, decisive in tight windows amid the wash. JDJ navigates the trenches like a veteran and proves ideal against the run when it comes to instincts and fits from tackle to tackle. He is strong laterally and flashes range as needed to aid the coverage units as a zone supporter. Another college-ready build with enough speed and overall athleticism, this position is simply loaded nationally. Georgia could eventually contend for the top position group within the 'backer ranks with JDJ at the foundation. More polish on passing downs will only enhance strengths here.

The full list goes as follows: 

  1. Smael Mondon - Uncommitted
  2. Xavian Sorey - Uncommitted
  3. Raesjon Davis - LSU
  4. Terrence Lewis - Tennessee
  5. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - Clemson
  6. Barrett Carter - Clemson
  7. Julien Simon - USC
  8. Reid Carrico - Ohio State
  9. Jaraye Williams - Louisville
  10. Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Georgia

Georgia is still in the mix obviously for Smael Mondon, and though Alabama is expected to be the leader in the clubhouse for Xavian Sorey, his teammate at IMG, Lovasea Carroll is working hard to bring him to Athens as well. 

