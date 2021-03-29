BREAKING: UGA Continues Tear in 2022 Class with Yet Another Commit

Georgia's recruiting momentum continues with James committing to play his college football for the Bulldogs on Monday.

Jordan James is one of the most dynamic backs in the country. James is currently slotted at the 109th overall player in the country, the 12th running back, and 2nd overall prospect in the state of Tennessee for 2022, according to 247sports.com. He has kept things quiet on his recruitment, but that changed on Monday.

James becomes the 11th commit for the University of Georgia and the third in less than a week for Georgia. Thursday of last week safety, Malaki Starks announced his commitment to Georgia, followed by linebacker Jalon Walker committing to Georgia on Sunday, and now Jordan James on Monday.

He's a powerful runner with good vision. James also needs to gain some size before becoming a part of Georgia's offense, but he doesn't appear to lack strength. He doesn't have outstanding speed, but he makes up for it by finding ways to slip through tackles.

The University of Georgia is on an absolute tear this week in recruiting and visits don't even open up until June of this summer.

