BREAKING: UGA Continues Tear in 2022 Class with Yet Another Commit

The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Jordan James Adds to UGA Recruiting Momentum

Georgia's recruiting momentum continues with James committing to play his college football for the Bulldogs on Monday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Jordan James is one of the most dynamic backs in the country. James is currently slotted at the 109th overall player in the country, the 12th running back, and 2nd overall prospect in the state of Tennessee for 2022, according to 247sports.com. He has kept things quiet on his recruitment, but that changed on Monday. 

As Georgia's recruiting momentum continues with James committing to play his college football for the Bulldogs on Monday. 

James becomes the 11th commit for the University of Georgia and the third in less than a week for Georgia. Thursday of last week safety, Malaki Starks announced his commitment to Georgia, followed by linebacker Jalon Walker committing to Georgia on Sunday, and now Jordan James on Monday. 

He's a powerful runner with good vision. James also needs to gain some size before becoming a part of Georgia's offense, but he doesn't appear to lack strength. He doesn't have outstanding speed, but he makes up for it by finding ways to slip through tackles.

The University of Georgia is on an absolute tear this week in recruiting and visits don't even open up until June of this summer. 

You May Also Like

How is Georgia's Offense Progressing Without Pickens

What Did Georgia Land with Jalon Walker?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

8C3A18E2-06D8-414B-B5E2-025B2E648EF6
Recruiting

Kirby Hot on the Trail, What's Next?

46357AC8-C9C7-4162-A2F6-EBB2593D17FD
Recruiting

BREAKING: UGA Continues Tear in 2022 Class with Yet Another Commit

210323_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0254-X2
News

Spring Buzz: Can Justin Robinson Help Ease Pickens' Injury?

i-WDLLrGs-L
News

Spring Update: Latest Intel on Practice, Look Ahead to Scrimmages

USATSI_15385557
News

How is Georgia's Offense Progressing Without George Pickens?

USATSI_14052027
News

Georgia Basketball Adds Big Man From Transfer Portal

797E95A8-8264-49B6-8BC6-35E54AD01359
Recruiting

What did UGA Land in Jalon Walker?

286730F7-C774-4599-AB94-72F4FBF8EE87
Recruiting

BREAKING: Jalon Walker Makes College Decision