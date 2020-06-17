DawgsDaily
Georgia Football Drops Major Hint About 2021 Recruiting Class

BGilmer18

The University of Georgia is no stranger to the wild scene that is social media and the recruitment of major college football prospects. Whether some people realize it or not, 'edits' as they are called have become an essential part of recruiting today's generation of high school stars.

A highly skilled graphics department is a tremendous asset and a high priority for every single FBS and FCS football program in the country. Programs like Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, and all the perennial contenders that have increased recruiting budgets can take things up even another notch by hiring some of the most talented and creative graphic designers available.

But why? Why are these edits so important? One reason is that they can be used to deliver a personalized touch in recruiting. A creative and specialized edit can communicate to a prospect that the coach, or coaches, that they are talking to and getting to know are actually listening to them and that they are taking interest in what is important to them as a person and not just a player. 

This will only become more and more true as student-athletes that have grown up in an age that has never known anything besides social media continue to pour into the college ranks. Also, with Name, Image, and Likeness on the horizon, being able to show how your program can grow a player's individual brand is going to play a huge part in recruiting and edits can help exemplify that ability.

Another purpose is also served, however. Colleges can communicate plans to a wide recruiting base as a whole. They can send messages if you will. Take a peek at Georgia generated edit that recent commit Chaz Chambliss posted today.

9 of 20

The edit is made to look like Chaz Chambliss is inspecting a futuristic screen on which he can monitor big-time targets for UGA. As such, the information written on it is backward. 

Obviously anyone can see that the edit is meant to highlight the importance of the following prospects: James Williams, Amarius Mims, Brock Bowers, Xavian Sorey, Isaiah Johnson, Tony Grimes, Dallas Turner, Smael Mondon, and Korey Foreman. 

However, even more importantly, you can clearly see in the top middle STATUS: 9/20. The 9 is undoubtedly referring to the 9 commitments Georgia already has secured. The interesting piece here is the 20. 

Georgia is apparently only planning on, or able to, take 20 signees in the 2021 class.

There has been ton of speculation as to what Georgia's number is in this class with transfers and taking more than was expected in 2020. By last calculations, it seems that Georgia is currently above the 85 mark at present time, but as all major programs are adept at doing, we are sure that adjustments will be made. 

However, it certainly seems that the Dawgs have just communicated a sense of urgency to those contemplating playing their college ball in Athens. The message is sent. There are only 11 spots remaining. 

Get them while they remain!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

What a find by our guy Blayne on this one! No shot I would have put two and two together.

