Early Signing Day Preview

Late Monday night, Georgia football commit tight end Brock Bowers told Dawg Nation that he plans on enrolling early.

Bowers was conflicted over the decision because high-school football season has been delayed until the spring semester.

Eventually, push came to shove and the California native had to make a decision with the early signing period looming. Ultimately, he chose to begin his college football career instead of a high-school spring season that might not take place.

Bowers is added to a long list of commits expecting to sign with the Bulldogs this week. Here are the rest of the scheduled early signees for Georgia:

Brock Vandagriff, QB

Amarius Mims, OT

Smael Mondon, LB

Lovasea Carroll, RB

David Daniel, DB

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT

Nyland Green, CB

Chaz Chambliss, OLB

Jonathon Jefferson, DL

De’Jahn Warren, CB

Micah Morris, OL

Javon Bullard, CB

Marlin Dean, DT

Jackson Meeks, WR

Adonai Mitchell, WR

Most of the players are planning to also enroll early enroll. Head coach Kirby Smart said he expects anywhere from 14 to 20 early enrollees.

It’s a rather confusing predicament that the majority of Power-5 coaches are in thanks to the combination of the NCAA providing an additional year of eligibility to every college football player along with there being the highest rate of early graduates in recruiting history.

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff headlines the class. Though he likely won’t start in 2021 if JT Daniels stays, the extra months in the program will prove valuable in the future. Amarius Mims, the other recruit at the top of the class, may also have to wait his turn as there are several offensive tackles above him already playing well.

Some of the early enrollees will have a shot at playing time during their freshman years, namely defensive backs Nyland Green and De’Jahn Warren. Georgia could lose as many as five (and as few as zero) defensive backs to the NFL Draft. That much attrition would force the newcomers into the middle of a position battle.

Linebacker Smael Mondon could see a few reps in his freshman season, although he is a decidedly raw prospect who will need some time to learn how to play linebacker in Georgia’s system. Fortunately for him, he will be coached by Glenn Schumann, one of the best inside linebacker coaches in the country He’ll progress quickly with Schumann’s tutelage to compete with Quay Walker, Channing Tindall and Nakobe Dean for playing time next year.