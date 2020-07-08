WATCH: Georgia Football Commit, Jamon Dumas-Johnson Highlights

Yesterday here on Dawgs Daily, we gave you my scouting report on Jamon Dumas-Johnson, so here's the scouting report from SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby.

Athleticism: Good movement skills on the second level with range and speed to flow. Quick to insert himself in gaps downhill and squeeze to ball-carriers. Possesses very good closing quickness. Consistent to get a good fit with pads square to ball-carriers. Solid strength and body force to deliver a very good thump at collision points.

Instincts: Very good eyes and mesh-point vision versus the run. Shows excellent vision to see through traffic and trash. Reads keys quickly and becomes assertive and attacks. Flashes very good timing and late declaration ability as a blitzer. Can sugar gaps and get out and find 2 and 3 to relate in coverage before rallying.

Polish: Plays mostly as a Mike, along with some Will. Also played some on-ball boundary-linebacker. Has a minor gather when changing direction quickly versus the run. Must display more ability to take on and shed blockers. Needs more reps in man coverage. Also has to take better coverage angles when relating to a vertical stem by 2.

Bottom Line: Dumas-Johnson is a ‘backer that fits today’s game. He’s athletic, plays with range, and can close and finish in a hurry with a good wrap to not leak yardage. Although he needs to acquire more reps in pure man coverage, he possesses the athletic ability and eye discipline to develop into a starting off-ball/stacked linebacker at the next level.

