Georgia Makes Line of Scrimmage Priority with 2021 Class

SEC football is all about controlling and setting the line of scrimmage. Doing so wins games on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, especially when facing the elite quarterback competition that the conference has featured in recent years.

Georgia has struggled to control the line of scrimmage at times this season. Sometimes the Bulldogs dominate upfront. Other times, they’re the one’s being dominated. Two games that come to mind are Florida and Alabama, the two best teams on Georgia’s schedule.

It's simple. If you can protect your quarterback, while getting after the opponent's quarterback on the other end, you will have a great chance to win. It's not like Kyle Trask and Mac Jones have been alluding pressure all season.

Georgia will lose several key linemen from an already up and down group when the season ends. So what did the coaching staff do? They made the line of scrimmage a priority in this year’s recruiting cycle and signed some of the best players available.

Amarius Mims, Tackle

Everyone knows about the 6-foot-7 tackle coming to Athens by way of Bleckley County High School. Mims will have to face some competition early in his career from other tackles already in the program, but he has size that can’t be taught. After refining his pad level at the point of attack along with an adjustment to the level of competition, he is a player with All-America upside protecting the quarterback in the future.

Micah Morris, Guard

Morris is another future contributor after he refines himself in the program. He played tackle at Camden High School, but will likely kick inside to guard at the next level. He is explosive at the point of attack and displayed the ability to pull in high school. He carries some weight that could be shaved off and converted to muscle in college, and after refinement should be devastating on the interior.

Dylan Fairchild, OL

Another in-state offensive lineman for the Bulldogs and yet another prospect who played tackle in high school that could be a guy that plays all along the offensive line in college. Fairchild is a finisher. He's a run game specialist that has upside as a pass blocker. He moves very well north to south but should spend the first few months at Georgia working on his lateral quickness to pull.

Jared Wilson, Guard

Wilson is the most underrated prospect of the offensive line group. He is extremely athletic, as often times he was called to get to the boundary from his tackle position in high school. He understands the game very well and moves almost like a gazelle in open space.

Defense

Jonathan Jefferson, Defensive End

Jefferson was the first signee of the morning by way of Douglasville, Ga. Physically, Jefferson is ready now to set the edge in the SEC, standing 6-foot-5 and carrying 260-plus pounds well. He has an athletic profile that encompasses playing defensive end, defensive tackle, and tight end for Douglas County as well as playing power forward for the school’s basketball team. He is quick off the edge and wins one-on-one matchups. He understands leverage and only has to develop his pass-rush moves a bit more at the next level.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Defensive Tackle

Dawkins is very impressive and a pivotal signing for Georgia, as in the next few years it will need someone to fill the starting defensive tackle role. Dawkins has a strong athletic profile, as he played both football and basketball in high school. He is raw and will need some development, but should be ready to play situational downs if needed.

Marlin Dean, Defensive Tackle

Dean is a spitting image of current Bulldog Jordan Davis. Both stand at 6-foot-6, though Davis weighs in at 330 pounds with Dean a bit behind at 280. He is explosive off the line and can bully his way through defenders. At times can play a little high, but makes up for it by playing sound gap control and blowing up plays with his strength alone.