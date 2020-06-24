DawgsDaily
Georgia Football Listed as a Top Suitor for Arch Manning

BGilmer18

Manning.

It's a name that carries tremendous gravitas in the world of football. Archie, Peyton, and Eli are all quarterback legends that have endeared themselves to the masses with their unparalleled work ethic, near unquestionable character, and unforgettable play in some of football's largest settings.

Most people know by now that the brother of Peyton and Eli, Cooper, was all set to be a great player in his own right as he was a standout wide receiver at the now famed Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, an injury cut his career short. Now, the son of Cooper, Arch Manning, is the signal-caller for Newman and is showing just as much promise as the other quarterbacks in the family that have gone before him.

Arch Manning dominated as a freshman on the varsity level for Newman. In 10 games, Manning completed 194 of 296 pass attempts for a completion percentage of 65.5% and racked up 2,438 yards and 34 touchdowns, while only throwing 6 interceptions. 

Yeah, another Manning great has arrived.

Earlier today, The Grove Report on SI.com's Nate Gabler reported that over the weekend Cooper Manning took to ESPN Radio in Baton Rouge (104.5) to discuss the recruitment of Arch. This is a major development as the Manning family has done everything possible to protect the young star QB, as the combination of his family's celebrity and his talent is likely going to make his recruitment one of the most high profile in history. No exaggeration.

In Gabler's report, he noted that Cooper Manning listed Georgia along with Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, and Duke as the most ardent pursuers of Arch. The four other than Georgia have obvious ties. Eli played at Ole Miss and is set to have his jersey retired this season. Tennessee is the alma mater of Peyton and during his time there he was coached by David Cutcliffe who is now the Head Coach at Duke. Cutcliffe was also the Head Coach of Eli at Ole Miss by the way. Finally, living in New Orleans, Arch is in the heart of Tiger country.

However, Georgia has a connection here as well. Kirby Smart is good friends with Peyton Manning. The two have a mutual respect from their playing days in the SEC and it's been documented that the two talk often. Manning even took a playful shot at Kirby and the Georgia program during his recent charity golf game when partnered with Tiger Woods and explaining why he couldn't wear red and black.

A long way to go and if you know anything about the Manning family then you know that this recruitment will be handled in a first-class manner. Expect things to be tight to the vest and Arch and his Father, Uncles, and Grand Father will leave no stone unturned in determining what is best for the next Manning great's future.

Arch Manning - 2019 Highlights

Highlights of Newman's (LA) starting freshman quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Subscribe to the MaxPreps Channel HERE: http://...

