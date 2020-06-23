The Grove Report
Five Schools in Strong Pursuit of Quarterback Arch Manning

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss is in hot pursuit of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning. But they're not the only ones. The son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, will be one of the most highly recruited and publicly recruited players in history. 

Cooper joined ESPN Radio 104.5 in Baton Rouge over the weekend to discuss his son Arch, his love of football and his top college suiters. Arch will be entering his sophomore season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, La.

"He loves football,” Cooper Manning said. “He’s enjoying his friends and the workouts and growing. He’s kind of had a growth spurt here in the last couple months. Enjoying being in the weight room and throwing. He just loves it. If it was me pressuring him to play or hurry up and get ready, it’s kind of always been, ‘Hey, can you come catch for me? Can we go throw? Can you feed me hoops?’ My boys are like that. Just makes it a lot easier as a parent.”

As far as recruiting goes, there seem to be five schools coming hardest at the newest member of the Manning clan. 

Ole Miss joins LSU, Tennessee, Duke and Georgia as the top suiters. 

Now obviously, there's quite a few connections with the first four schools on the list. Both Eli and Archie Manning – the father of Cooper, Peyton and Eli – starred at Ole Miss. Cooper himself went to Ole Miss and played football before being diagnosed with spinal stenosis that ended his career. 

Peyton Manning went to Tennessee, where he played under to-be Ole Miss head coach David Cutcliffe, Peyton's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach as a Volunteer. Cutcliffe, of course, is now at Duke, another school coming hard after Arch. 

Then there's LSU, the school in the Manning's backyard, and Georgia.

“It’s funny. All my good friends locally in New Orleans are big LSU fans; so, they’ve been giving him a hard time for a long time about coming up to Baton Rouge,” Cooper said. “They’ve got a great program, and Coach O has done unbelievable."

It's a long road ahead on the Manning recruiting front, but don't fret: the Rebels are squarely in the mix. 

