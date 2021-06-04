Georgia Sits No. 3 In SI All-American Recruiting Rankings

SI All-American released their initial recruiting rankings for the class of 2022. Georgia sits at No. 3, but after this summer that could change.

June 1 was a big day in college football recruiting. The dead period was lifted, recruits were allowed to set foot on campuses, and SI All-American released their initial rankings for the class of 2022.

The Georgia Bulldogs currently sit at No. 3 in those rankings. A lot will change between now and national signing day, but at the moment the Bulldogs are far ahead of their SEC competition.

Here is what they had to say about what head coach Kirby Smart and staff have put together so far.

"Kirby Smart's latest class resembles many of his previous, with the ability to lean on the fertile grounds within state lines and in the region. Quarterback Gunner Stockton may project as the no-brainer class headliner to some, but two-way athlete Malaki Starks is the best on board, overall. UGA went to Texas to secure one of America's top interior defensive line projections in Bear Alexander, who is already complimented by inside-out lineman Tyre West and edge talent Darrius Smith to date."

At the moment Georgia sits behind only Ohio State and LSU in the team rankings. The Bulldogs still have several top targets left on the board that could vault them even higher.

The Bulldogs don't have to leave the state in order to sign a top-3 class. The state of Georgia is littered with top talent, and Smart has made a concerted effort to keep his focus in-state.

Of the twelve commits in 2022 for Georgia, 8 hail from the Peach State. That is not a coincidence, as in-state commits for the Bulldogs have been tracking upwards for the past several years.

Georgia is currently hosting camps in order to decide which uncommitted prospects they need to prioritize moving forward. They haven't seen many of these recruits in over a calendar year, so a lot has changed with their bodies and skillsets.

Here are the top ten teams in the full SI All-American recruiting rankings.

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Penn State

6. Oklahoma

7. Rutgers

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Texas

