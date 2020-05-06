DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football: Players, Recruiting, and Social Media

BGilmer18

Yesterday was an extremely active day in the recruiting world on social media.

KOREY FOREMAN & MAASON SMITH

One of the big pieces of recruiting now is Twitter. Coaches follow prospects on Twitter to initiate relationships, or just to begin doing their due diligence in evaluating the player's game, work ethic, and character. Of course, being teenagers, the recruits themselves are for the most part very socially inclined and communicate with those sharing the recruiting experience, oftentimes for the world to see.

That was certainly the case yesterday with 5-Star defensive line prospects Maason Smith and Korey Foreman. Since decommitting from Clemson, Foreman, the nation's top player in the 2021 class, has made it well known that he would like to play with Louisana's top-ranked overall player in Smith. In Tweets yesterday, Smith and Foreman stoked the flames and got some interesting responses.

Malik Herring, a Georgia Bulldog who will be entering his last year of eligibility in 2020, had a future teammate in mind for Smith and Foreman. Herring would like to see the two 2021 5-Star defensive linemen alongside Georgia standout and former 5-Star recruit Travon Walker. Likely, if that trio were to come to fruition, they would only be in Athens together for one season, but it would definitely create a feared group at the front of Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart's defensive unit.

2020 Georgia signee Mekhail Sherman would have at least two years to play alongside Foreman and Smith and he too made a rather direct pitch to the two UGA targets.

AMARIUS MIMS & SMAEL MONDON

Foreman and Smith aren't the only highly coveted prospects that players and prospects already affiliated with Georgia were after on Tuesday. Amarius Mims and Smael Mondon also were shown love, but in this case, it was by peers of theirs in the 2021 recruiting class.

Ever since Brock Vandagriff committed to UGA back on January 21st, the nation's top quarterback prospect has lead an all hands on deck campaign to bring aboard the 6'7" 315 pound Mims. The Georgia recruiting department's creative angle yesterday was that of Mims filling a vacancy at UGA of personal protection for their prized quarterback commit. Vandagriff clearly approved and was projecting Mims as the next key piece in 'The Great Wall of Georgia'.

Finally, Vandagriff and Georgia's first commitment of the 2021 class, The Lead Dawg as we at Dawgs Daily on SI.com like to call him, David Daniel were both encouraging Georgia fans to show love to 5-Star linebacker Smael Mondon. Mondon is just a natural talent. He has never been to any prospect camps, doesn't make the rounds all over the country in search of stars and ratings, and he hasn't transferred to a powerhouse high school program for more acclaim. Mondon has grown where he's planted so to speak and Daniel and Vandagriff are doing their best to keep Mondon in the Peach State.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

ABC, always be cruitin’

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: See why Jermaine Burton Will Make an Impact Day 1

4-star Georgia signee, Jermaine Burton is set to have a breakout freshman season for the Bulldogs. The former Calabasas, California native is now back home.

Brooks Austin

Gunner Givens Has The Attention Of Everyone, Including Georgia Football

There is a lot of athleticism in the 6'6" 275-pound frame of Gunner Givens. The class of 2022 prospect has nearly 40 offers already, including one from Georgia.

BGilmer18

by

Bostonfan1967

2021 Georgia Recruiting: Player Spotlight - Deion Colzie

Deion Colzie was once committed to play for Notre Dame. Now, he's one of the biggest targets of the Georgia recruiting board. Today, we tell you why.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Richard LeCounte Entering Leadership Role for Georgia Football

With the departure of J.R. Reed, someone will have to take the leadership void. Senior safety, Richard LeCounte is primed to do so.

Chris Allen

Vince Dooley discusses the upcoming football season and his thoughts on Kirby Smart

Legendary Georgia football coach, Vince Dooley shared his thoughts on the upcoming football season as well as head coach, Kirby Smart.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Keeping Its Defensive Staff Intact Is Huge for 2020

For Georgia to keep all of its defensive staff intact after a historic season is nothing less than incredible. It will be huge for their chances to be better in 2020.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin

Aubrey Smith Sees Recruitment Take Off And Discusses Georgia Football

Aubrey Smith has somewhat gone under the radar despite getting offered by Georgia before his freshman season. Now playing for powerhouse Buford High, offers are rolling in.

BGilmer18

2021 Georgia Football Recruiting: Player Profile, Terrence Ferguson

Terrence Ferguson is a top target for Georgia in 2021. The offensive tackle from Peach county high school would be a solid addition to the class. Here's why:

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: How do the Bulldogs replace Rayshaun Hammonds?

With Rayshaun Hammonds on his way to the NBA Draft, the Bulldogs still have options to replace his production.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Football Recruiting: Must-Have Targets in 2021 Defense Edition

Georgia's 2021 recruiting class has four commits on the defensive side of the football. Here are the five must-haves to round out that side of the ball.

Brooks Austin