Georgia Football: Players, Recruiting, and Social Media

Yesterday was an extremely active day in the recruiting world on social media.

KOREY FOREMAN & MAASON SMITH

One of the big pieces of recruiting now is Twitter. Coaches follow prospects on Twitter to initiate relationships, or just to begin doing their due diligence in evaluating the player's game, work ethic, and character. Of course, being teenagers, the recruits themselves are for the most part very socially inclined and communicate with those sharing the recruiting experience, oftentimes for the world to see.

That was certainly the case yesterday with 5-Star defensive line prospects Maason Smith and Korey Foreman. Since decommitting from Clemson, Foreman, the nation's top player in the 2021 class, has made it well known that he would like to play with Louisana's top-ranked overall player in Smith. In Tweets yesterday, Smith and Foreman stoked the flames and got some interesting responses.

Malik Herring, a Georgia Bulldog who will be entering his last year of eligibility in 2020, had a future teammate in mind for Smith and Foreman. Herring would like to see the two 2021 5-Star defensive linemen alongside Georgia standout and former 5-Star recruit Travon Walker. Likely, if that trio were to come to fruition, they would only be in Athens together for one season, but it would definitely create a feared group at the front of Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart's defensive unit.

2020 Georgia signee Mekhail Sherman would have at least two years to play alongside Foreman and Smith and he too made a rather direct pitch to the two UGA targets.

AMARIUS MIMS & SMAEL MONDON

Foreman and Smith aren't the only highly coveted prospects that players and prospects already affiliated with Georgia were after on Tuesday. Amarius Mims and Smael Mondon also were shown love, but in this case, it was by peers of theirs in the 2021 recruiting class.

Ever since Brock Vandagriff committed to UGA back on January 21st, the nation's top quarterback prospect has lead an all hands on deck campaign to bring aboard the 6'7" 315 pound Mims. The Georgia recruiting department's creative angle yesterday was that of Mims filling a vacancy at UGA of personal protection for their prized quarterback commit. Vandagriff clearly approved and was projecting Mims as the next key piece in 'The Great Wall of Georgia'.

Finally, Vandagriff and Georgia's first commitment of the 2021 class, The Lead Dawg as we at Dawgs Daily on SI.com like to call him, David Daniel were both encouraging Georgia fans to show love to 5-Star linebacker Smael Mondon. Mondon is just a natural talent. He has never been to any prospect camps, doesn't make the rounds all over the country in search of stars and ratings, and he hasn't transferred to a powerhouse high school program for more acclaim. Mondon has grown where he's planted so to speak and Daniel and Vandagriff are doing their best to keep Mondon in the Peach State.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.