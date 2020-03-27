Georgia Football: Three 2020 Signees Voted Top Prospect By Coaches

The University of Georgia clinched yet another top-ranked class in 2020. Not only did they win the inaugural SI All-American crown for the nation's best-recruiting class, Georgia took the clean sweep, finishing No. 1 on every recruiting service available.

Though that's just what the recruiting services think. What do the actual coaches that recruit these young players for years up until their eventual signing think of the nation's top player?

Well, ESPN's latest article addresses just that. They polled coaches from every Power-5 conference and asked who the top player was in the 2020 cycle, and three Georgia signees were mentioned.

Kelee Ringo, CB

As you might expect, Ringo received the most votes of any Bulldog signee. Three coaches voted Ringo as the best player in the country. One Pac-12 director of player personnel had this to say:

"He has upside like very few do. He could be a generational guy at that size and length"

That he does, at 6'2 nearing 205 pounds, Ringo has an NFL frame as a senior in high school. Paired with elite speed as a 10.5 100 meter runner and having run sub 4.4 in the forty several times as a prep athlete. He not only possesses incredible physical traits, his man to man coverage skills are unmatched in this class.

Jalen Carter, DT

Carter received two votes from coaches across the country as the nation's best player after dominating during his senior season and well into the postseason camps and events. He won the MVP during the Under Armour All-American game back in January, and he's only going to develop even more in college.

This is an athlete that just a few years ago was focused primarily on basketball and now he's one of the best high school football players in the country. The word "athletic" for a 6'4, 300 pounder like Carter seems to do a disservice to the way he can move.

Jalen Kimber, CB

I certainly didn't expect to see Kimber's name as the third and final player on this list. And that's by no means a shot at his game. Kimber is an all-around corner with extremely long arms. His game and frame remind me a lot of Eric Stokes Jr. He's got elite speed like Stokes, running a 4.44 in the forty.

The craziest thing about Kimber however, he's only scratched the physical ceiling on his potential. His frame will hold the weight that an SEC weight program will ultimately pack on him. Yet, despite having room to grow, one college coach still thought he was the best player he'd seen in the 2020 cycle.

TE, Arik Gilbert

There were two players that ran away with this contest, however. Arik Gilbert (LSU) and Bryan Breese (Clemson) both received eight votes from coaches across the country.

Georgia had a shot to land Gilbert at one point. In fact, the Bulldogs made the final three back in October of 2019 before the Marietta, Georgia product elected to commit to LSU and ultimately sign there in December. One SEC director of player personnel actually thinks Gilbert has the athletic profile to be a first-rounder as a defensive end as well:

"He can be an elite tight end, but I think he could be just as successful as a rush end and be a first-rounder eventually there. Just crazy to find guys that big that are ready made physically, yet possess the flexibility and processing skills to literally do anything."

