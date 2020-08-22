Todd Hartley’s Next Major Target

Todd Hartley has become the Captain Ahab of recruiting tight ends so to speak. In each of the last two recruiting classes the UGA Tight End Coach has shown laser focus on whales at the tight end position. Hartley relentlessly pursued the best singular prospect at the position in 2020 and 2021 and both times he reeled then in.

Darnell Washington is getting prepped with the Dawgs now to be a big contributor his freshman year in Athens and Brock Bowers has committed to the ‘G’. These were both impressive gets for Georgia and Hartley as these super talented tight ends are from Nevada and California respectively. Well, Hartley’s 2022 whale is swimming around in much closer waters.

Darnell Washington, Photo courtesy of UGA Athletics

Jake Johnson is 6’5” natural pass catching prospect that attends Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia. Johnson himself lives in Bogart, Georgia, which is 14 miles west of Athens and just so happens to be the same hometown of 2021 Georgia quarterback commit Brock Vandagriff.

That’s not where the connections to the red and black stop for Johnson either. Their is a family connection to UGA for Jake. His uncle is former Bulldog Head Coach Mark Richt. His dad was a pretty good player as well. Johnson is the son of former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion Brad Johnson. Brad is married to Richt’s sister.

Besides the proximity to campus and the connections to the program, it’s not difficult to see why Hartley and the Dawgs are so high on the 4-Star tight end. 23 percent of Johnson’s receptions during his sophomore year resulted in touchdowns. With 14 TD catches last season, Johnson is a redzone nightmare for opposing defenses. He is sure handed and shows great body control and athleticism in going up making mid-air adjustments and catching the football.

Only a 20 minute car ride from campus, I’d expect to see several UGA staff members on hand for October County Warrior games this fall and next. Hartley has already begun building a solid relationship with the in-state premier prospect and adding Johnson would only add to his stellar record of big time prospects. Remember, not only has Hartley signed Washington and gotten a commitment from Bowers, but he was also instrumental in the landing of graduate transfer Tre McKitty from Florida State.

Johnson plays his recruitment very close to the vest, but rest assured Georgia is a strong contender and will be in this one for the long haul. Also, you can count on Dawgs Daily on SI.com to keep you up to date on Johnson’s recruitment and we’ll be on hand at multiple Oconee games this fall and next to bring you cover of this major UGA target.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.