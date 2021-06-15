SOURCE: Georgia Using Innovation to Help Evaluate Talent

Ever since the NCAA lifted the recruiting dead period and finally allowed student-athletes to return to college campuses for visits it has been a busy two weeks for the Dawgs.

Since June 1st, 2021, and the lifting of the NCAA recruiting dead period that lasted for over a year, college campuses across the country have been hosting hundreds of visits with some of the nation's top prospects.

Not only is this the first time for many college coaches to see these players firsthand, up and close and personal, it also allows them to show off their college campuses and all that comes with being at that specific school. Georgia is no different from the rest of the country. In fact, Georgia has been quite publicly showing off the new $80 million football facility that recently opened just days before visits were held.

While the new facility is not nearing full completion until January of 2022, the facility in its current state has received great reviews from current players and recruits alike.

Aside from showing recruits and their families around campus, this is a time for the staff to work out these players at their camps. With hundreds of recruits on campus throughout the week, the coaching staff can see if what they've seen on film over the last year holds true when they get on the field.

According to a source, one of the ways Georgia is evaluating these prospects is through technology.

One of the innovative things that Georgia is doing this summer, and they aren’t the first to do it, is placing these catapult GPS tracker on the athletes that come through the camps.

This innovative technology has been used heavily over the last five years as the importance of the science and analytics of the game has risen throughout the ranks of college football, whether it's medically or physically, like tracking a player's top speed throughout practice or a conditioning session.

These GPS trackers allow the staff to gain more information and insight into how these athletes perform on the field. Being able to match a recruit's top speed on the field during one of their camps and then being able to compare it to their forty-yard dash time is becoming a key insight into the true speeds of these athletes.

