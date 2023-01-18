Georgia Laying Early Foundation For Strong 2025 Class

Monday, Georgia took commitments from DT Justus Terry out of Manchester, Georgia, and OL Micah DeBose out of Mobile, Alabama. According to the 247Composite Recruiting Rankings, both Terry and DeBose are ranked top 50 prospects nationally in the 2025 recruiting class.

Terry and DeBose will join 5-star LB Jadon Perlotte and RB Jabree Wallace-Coleman in the 2025 class. While it's still early, the Dawgs have a stronghold over the number 1 class in 2025. Many fans may bat their eye at younger commitments, as we are still a year away from that class taking mainstage. However, the expectation for another great 2025 class has been set.

Oftentimes, recruits that commit this early into their high school careers will eventually end up outside of the class and signing elsewhere. Not at Georgia. At least that's not the expectation. Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a recruiting machine. So much so, that he gets to pick and choose which prospects he wants on board. If he's taking 2025 commits, you best believe they are the best of the bunch. You also best believe they aren't going elsewhere, at least easily.

Perlotte, Terry, DeBose, and Wallace-Coleman are anomalies for prospects at their age. They are big, physical, athletic, and still have their best football ahead of them. Perlotte is the vocal and popular 5-star that UGA fans are accustomed to seeing. He will play a critical role in UGAs recruiting efforts, even outside of the 2025 class. Terry and DeBose are the tone-setting big men up front to build around. Lastly, Wallace-Coleman is the big, bell-cow back that UGA always has at its disposal.

Kirby Smart isn't taking these guys just because he can. He is being selective and taking them because they fit the mold and culture that has been laid out ever since Kirby Smart was hired.

These 4 commits give Georgia fans something to look forward to on the field, but the foundation they have set for the rest of the class is perhaps even more important.

UGAs 2025 efforts are just getting started. They are in the running for many top prospects in the class. QB Antwann Hill out of Houston County (Ga.) has been trending towards UGA for a while, one of the best QB recruits in the 2025 class. TE Ethan Barbour out of Alpharetta (Ga.) is firmly on UGAs radar as well, could he be the elite TE that UGA adds to the 2025 class? Zayden Walker, Elijah Griffin, and several other elite in-state talents are extremely high on UGA's board, and the feeling is certainly mutual.

Georgia's efforts stretch beyond the state of Georgia as well. Caleb Cunningham, a 5-star WR out of Mississippi, told Dawgs Daily back in October that UGA was "one of his favorite teams" and has some visits planned to Athens in the future.

Yes, the 2025 class is still a ways away from becoming headline news, but UGAs efforts to lay a strong foundation cannot be ignored. With 4 elite commitments, UGA can be as selective and thorough in their pursuit of 2025 prospects as they want.

As long as UGA continues to dominate the CFB landscape, the Kirby Smart recruiting enterprise will continue to grow and reach levels never before seen in Georgia history.