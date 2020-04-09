Georgia Makes Top 8 For Tony Grimes

On his birthday, Tony Grimes has narrowed the field on his recruitment to a Top 8. Georgia has made the cut.

Grimes has been a major priority for the Georgia Bulldogs since early on in 2019. The Dawgs officially offered the Virginia Beach native on May 16, 2019, but actually found themself on the outside looking in when Tony released his Top 13 schools later that year in September. However, the coaching staff of UGA was quickly able to make up ground and left quite the impression on Grimes and his family in an onslaught of recruiting attention.

In an interview with the Bulldog Maven on SI.com back in February of this year, Grimes discussed how the coaching staff and what they've been able to produce really stood out to him.

"What really stands out to me about Georgia is the coaching staff. Especially the defensive coaching staff. The D-Line coach, the Corner's coach, all the way to Coach Smart. With Coach Warren's background, he understands what it takes to be a top pick, what it takes to be in the NFL as a Corner. He teaches the game well. Coach Kirby Smart, he's a great Head Coach. He knows how to teach the game and get players prepared to go into the league. Also, the strength and conditioning coach. Player development." - Tony Grimes on Georgia's Coaching Staff

Grimes is a long, physical, and versatile defensive back with excellent range. Grimes was so dominant in coverage, Princess Anne High School (PAHS) Head Coach James Yeager had to move him to safety to prevent opposing offenses from avoiding him altogether. Yeager explained, "other teams like to key in on what side he's on and they do go the other way, so when we put him at safety, they can't really do that. Plus he understands all of the coverages and the calls and can help get everyone else right."

That understanding of the game is one of the things that makes Grimes such a coveted prospect. The son of his Defensive Back Coach at PAHS, Deon Glover, Grimes has a cerebral approach to the game that should allow him to adapt quickly to college schemes.

What a day it’s been for Grimes. He got a special happy birthday wish from none other than former Georgia legend and NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey earlier in the day.

