Georgia Recruiting 2022 Offensive Breakdown - Wide Receiver

As of September 1st coaches will be allowed by the NCAA to call and text recruits in the class of 2022 instead of the other way around. Today we take a look at the prospects we know will be getting contacted by the Georgia staff as soon as possible.

Caleb Burton (6'0" 165): A rising junior from Del Valle, Texas, Caleb Burton has already made his mark in his first two years of high school football. In his first two seasons, Burton has racked up over 1500 yards, 18 touchdowns, and is averaging an eye-popping 18.47 yards per reception for the Cardinals of Del Valle High School. All of this has earned him many prestigious scholarship offers, including one from the University of Georgia back in early March of this year. Burton is considered by many to be the top-ranked receiver in America in the class of 2022.

Shazz Preston (5'11" 178): Preston is Mr. Reliable for the St. James High School, the defending state champions in Louisiana. Shazz is a chain mover, plain and simple. Ever watch the New Orleans Saints, which happen to be the NFL team in Preston's home state, and notice that whatever the distance, on critical downs Drew Brees always seems to find Michael Thomas right at the line to gain? That's the type of awareness and toughness that Preston brings to his St. James High School team. Time and time again, when watching film of Shazz you will see a receiver that is in tune with his quarterback, knows the spot to get to on the field, and has a knack for making highly contested catches. Preston is a leader and already has a ton of big-game experience under his belt.

Dak Twitty (6'5" 210): A native of Mooresboro, North Carolina, Dak Twitty is a big-bodied receiver with big play ability. With the stature and length that he possesses, Twitty has a tremendous catch radius and he definitely understands leverage and how to put himself in a position to make throws easier for quarterbacks. Also, for such a tall receiver, Dak is crisp in his breaks and his cuts and has plenty enough speed, coupled with long strides, to create separation and make plays after the catch as well. Twitty told Dawgs Daily on SI.com in a recent interview that he likes the vision Georgia has for its new offensive system and likes how Coach Hankton has discussed him being used in that system.

Andre Greene Jr (6'3" 200): Andre Greene Jr., from St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Virginia, is a highlight reel type receiver that shows tremendous dexterity. He's made multiple OBJ style one-handed grabs and is very strong. With a large frame, Greene Jr. is very hard to bring down once the ball is in his hands and possesses breakaway speed once he is in the open field. Greene Jr. also utilizes his physicality in his route running and does an excellent job positioning his body against defenders in order to create separation late and be able to execute the catch. Personally, Greene Jr. is a football junkie. He loves to play the game and workout and really doesn't have any hobbies outside the game other than hanging out with his father, which he is extremely close to.

Kojo Antwi (6'1" 185): Kojo Antwi attends Lambert High School in Cumming, Georgia, and is a skilled route runner that is efficient with his releases at the line of scrimmage when opponents dare to press him. Antwi understands how to use his body and gives the quarterback more margin for error. Antwi is constantly in a position to win on intermediate to deep patterns. He also shows a knack for being able to break tackles after the catch and can accelerate quickly once in the open field. Todd Monken is recruiting Antwi personally and is very high on his game.

With his style of play, Antwi reminds us here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com a lot of former Georgia Bulldog Malcolm Mitchell. Mitchell was also a 4-Star prospect coming out of high school and had a very similar frame to Antwi. Granted, Mitchell was 6'1" 183 pounds as a senior and Antwi has two more years to grow, there is a clear similarity in how they run routes and how they create after the catch.

AJ Johnson (6'2" 175): Johnson may have more eyeballs on him this season and the next than any receiver in the country. One reason, he is extremely talented, the other is that he is teammates with Isidore Newman class of 2023 Arch Manning. Yes, that Manning family. Arch is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.With all of the attention that will be focused on the Newman Greenies, don't expect it to impact Johnson much. Johnson is a smooth route runner than is crisp in an out of breaks. He has strong hands and is not afraid to go up and make contested catches.

Cortez Hankton is from New Orleans himself and has already established a good report with Johnson. Johnson is originally from Gwinnett County. The Snellville, Georgia, native grew up very familiar with the Bulldog program and it's a connection that Kirby Smart and company will be tapping into as his recruitment goes forward.

Sam M'Bake (6'3" 200): M'Bake is now enrolled at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. Having received his offer from UGA at the beginning of this month, M'Bake has actually been calling and staying in contact with Cortez Hankton since his freshman year at North Cobb. M'Bake is a true deep threat and a sure-handed receiver.

The son of parents from Cameroon, M'Bake is a humble and driven individual. Also, he is teammates with current class of 2022 Dawg commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew who is pushing the 'G' strongly. Another connection M'Bake has is MJ Morris. Morris is the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2022 and has very publicly shared his intentions to play at the same school as Morris and in an interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, the quarterback reciprocated those sentiments.

