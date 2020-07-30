MJ Morris Joins Dawgs Daily For An Insider Interview To Talk Georgia Football

Readers and consumers of Dawgs Daily on SI.com do we have a treat for you today. We were fortunate to recently catch up with top ranked 2022 quarterback MJ Morris. Morris is a native of the state of Georgia and has played his freshman and sophomore years of varsity football as the starting quarterback for Carrollton High School. During his time there, Morris has proven himself to be a true dual-threat quarterback and has garnered the attention of powerhouse programs all across the nation. WATCH the full length video interview above.

INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS

Since the hiring of Todd Monken, the relationship between Morris and the Georgia Bulldogs has really started to blossom. Morris, still being only a rising junior, cannot receive direct communication initiated by coaches until September, but the highly coveted QB told us that he contacts Monken at least once, if not multiple times, per week. The two are building a strong relationship that is focused on getting to know each other off the field and talking about what is going on in the world today as much as it is football.

When it comes strictly to football, Morris seems to finally be healed up totally from a hip injury he sustained last season. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris has been working with renowned quarterback trainers and gurus like Ron Veal, Tony Ballard, and Quincy Avery. Avery has long been know for training quarterbacks the caliber of Cam Newton, Dwayne Haskins, Deshaun Watson, and also currently works with Georgia graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman.

Morris told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that he wants to continue to improve and grow, especially on the mental side of the game daily. Quincy Avery and others have really helped him to grow in his understanding of attacking defenses and also getting to talk to offensive coordinators from Power 5 conference schools across the nation has helped as well.

Right now Morris is itching for on-campus recruiting restrictions to be lifted so he can get in more visits. The 2022 gunslinger is not going to rush things, but he hopes to be committed before the start of his senior year. Morris told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that other than Georgia, the schools recruiting him the hardest are Georgia Tech, Florida State, Missouri, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Alabama, and Florida.

Stay tuned for more news on Morris coming up soon!

