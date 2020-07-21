Georgia Recruiting: Big Defensive Line Target List Top Schools

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has announced a final list of schools his recruitment will be focused on. Georgia is one of those schools for the All-American prospect along with Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech. South Carolina and North Carolina have long been viewed as the main threats to UGA here with Alabama and Virginia Tech coming on stronger just as of late.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, or TID, is a 6'5" 300 pound interior defensive lineman that has great agility and athleticism for his size. The Gaffney, South Carolina native is a multi-sport athlete, playing basketball as well and he is a very high priority for the Georgia Bulldogs. Tray Scott and the Georgia recruiting staff are constantly retweeting posts of the big prospect and the Georgia graphics department has been showing TID quite a bit of love.

In the past year, TID has put on almost 40 pounds and grown two inches. He has gone from an in-between end and tackle type player, to a true force in the middle with plenty of athleticism. As evidence of that athleticism, the big bodied TID has both caught and ran lengthy touchdowns for Gaffney High School during this career. The young man is a natural overall football player and potentially combining his pre-senior year growth spurt with the tremendous University of Georgia football strength and conditioning program could turn him into a monster on the inside to play along side the likes of Travon Walker, Zion Logue, Tymon Mitchell, Bill Norton, Warren Brinson, and Jalen Carter going forward.

Georgia is in the upper tier of this final six. It'll be interesting to see how long the recruitment continues to go before a commitment is made.

