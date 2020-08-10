DawgsDaily
Georgia Recruiting: Taking a Look at What Brock Bowers Brings to 2021 Class

Brooks Austin

Brock Bowers has committed to the University of Georgia. Today, our SI All American staff takes a look at what this dynamic athlete brings to the 2021 class for Georgia. 

He was recently ranked the No. 1 "H-Tight End" in the entire country by SI All-American. The H-Tight End is more of a versatile weapon in the offense, a big-bodied target that has the ability to split out and when in space while also being a threat after the catch. That's exactly the future mold of the tight end position under Todd Monken and his new offensive system. 

Frame: Twitchy at 225, yet relatively lean. Will be a handful for defensive backs as a 250-pound pass-catcher one day.

Athleticism: By the time he’s in college, Brock could step into most division-one programs and still be one of the top athletes in the room, period. Besides the plus ball skills, he’s got plus lateral quickness as seen through his reps at running back.

Instincts: As an integral part of Napa’s offense, Bowers was asked (and he delivered) to make plays from a variety of positions. His willingness as a “utility player” strengthened his understanding of each position’s pain points, allowing him to play that much faster by spending less time thinking and more time reacting.

Polish: Spent entire sophomore season positioned flexed out, spent his junior season in the endzone (via RB, Y-back, TE, and slot). Bowers may not be polished anywhere, but that’s likely part of the lure with him. Recruiters see a dynamic playmaker; some have even mentioned two-way potential.

Bottom Line: Brock Bowers is a versatile and efficient football player. From kick returns to kick-out blocks, Bowers's ability to help his team goes beyond his own stats, although both 1,500 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns for a tight end stick out like a sore thumb.

