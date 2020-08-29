SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia Recruiting: Dual Sports Star, Dylan Lonergan

Brooks Austin

Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia is loaded with Division 1 caliber talents. It's the home of 2022 Georgia commit, Marquis Killebrew, and top target Sam M'Bake along with Auburn commit, Andre Stewart and Kansas commit, Trey Staley among many others. 

Though there's a 2023 quarterback over at Brookwood that just might be the top prospect of them all. 

His name is Dylan Lonergan, and he's not just a great football player. Not only does he hold several Power-5 offers in football, but he's one of the nation's premier prospects on the baseball field as well. 

He received an offer from Georgia in baseball in the 8th grade. 

Auburn, Penn State, LSU, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech have already offered the sophomore quarterback and he's in constant communication with the Georgia football staff as well. Buster Faulkner is the primary recruiter right now and they will likely be extending an offer at some point in the near future. 

B93F6E7F-C209-43B8-83C5-6D0E53017B10
QB, Dylan Lonergan

Georgia hasn't really ventured into the 2023 QB market just yet, but they soon will, and Lonergan will be on the top of that list along with names like Arch Manning and Raheim Jeter. 

Dylan isn't the first division one caliber quarterback in the Lonergan household either. His father played at Penn State, which was one of Dylan's first offers. Obviously, Lonergan grew up watching Nittany Lion football and is communicating with his father's alma mater. 

He's up to 92 MPH on the mound already, working consistently in the high 80's. There's a legitimate chance that Lonergan ends up as an MLB draft prospect before he leaves the high school ranks. 

I asked Marquis Killebrew his thoughts on Lonergan and whether or not he's recruiting him to Georgia with him: 

"Dylan is a great leader and he works in the weight room and classroom. And he DEFINITELY can sling it. I think he's by far the best QB in his class, but I am always telling Dylan how the QB situation (at Georgia) would be set up good with him when he gets there with their QB room being so loaded right now. He could be that next guy." 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tim Keenan, 4-Star Nose Guard, Makes College Decision

Massive nose guard Tim Keenan announces his decision to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Dominick Blaylock Has Retorn His ACL, Will Undergo Surgery

Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Dominick Blaylock has retorn his ACL during practice on Wednesday afternoon. He will undergo surgery.

Brooks Austin

What Georgia loses with Dominick Blaylock's injury

Georgia football receiver Dominick Blaylock tore his ACL for the second time on Wednesday. The sophomore will sit out the season and redshirt.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Status of Major 2021 Defensive Line Targets

Defensive line is both one of the more unpredictable and important positions in the 2021 recruiting cycle for Georgia football. Today we cover the status of the major targets.

BGilmer18

Georgia Recruiting: The Status of Major 2021 Offensive Targets

The 2021 Georgia football recruiting class is starting to take form. Today we look at the status of remaining major offensive targets in the 2021 cycle.

BGilmer18

by

Hgosseck

Marcus Allen Discusses Offer From Georgia

Marcus Allen is a 2022 Defensive Back from Walton high school. He discusses his most recent offer from Georgia football.

Brooks Austin

Photo Gallery: Kenny McIntosh Looking BIG Following Offseason

Georgia was back at practice on Wednesday leading up to their first scrimmage this weekend, and several Georgia players were pictured for the first time.

Brooks Austin

Who Does Georgia Turn To With the Loss of Dominick Blaylock

Dawgs Daily on SI was first to report the season injury to Dominick Blaylock Thursday morning. So, where does Georgia look to at the wide receiver position?

Brooks Austin

Branch No Longer On Team At Georgia

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed that Daran Branch is no longer on the University of Georgia football team.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

The Future of the Tight End At Georgia under Monken

If you comb through Todd Monken's history as an offensive coordinator, you'll find that he's used the tight end position in a variety of ways.

Brooks Austin