Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia is loaded with Division 1 caliber talents. It's the home of 2022 Georgia commit, Marquis Killebrew, and top target Sam M'Bake along with Auburn commit, Andre Stewart and Kansas commit, Trey Staley among many others.

Though there's a 2023 quarterback over at Brookwood that just might be the top prospect of them all.

His name is Dylan Lonergan, and he's not just a great football player. Not only does he hold several Power-5 offers in football, but he's one of the nation's premier prospects on the baseball field as well.

He received an offer from Georgia in baseball in the 8th grade.

Auburn, Penn State, LSU, South Carolina, and Georgia Tech have already offered the sophomore quarterback and he's in constant communication with the Georgia football staff as well. Buster Faulkner is the primary recruiter right now and they will likely be extending an offer at some point in the near future.

QB, Dylan Lonergan

Georgia hasn't really ventured into the 2023 QB market just yet, but they soon will, and Lonergan will be on the top of that list along with names like Arch Manning and Raheim Jeter.

Dylan isn't the first division one caliber quarterback in the Lonergan household either. His father played at Penn State, which was one of Dylan's first offers. Obviously, Lonergan grew up watching Nittany Lion football and is communicating with his father's alma mater.

He's up to 92 MPH on the mound already, working consistently in the high 80's. There's a legitimate chance that Lonergan ends up as an MLB draft prospect before he leaves the high school ranks.

I asked Marquis Killebrew his thoughts on Lonergan and whether or not he's recruiting him to Georgia with him:

"Dylan is a great leader and he works in the weight room and classroom. And he DEFINITELY can sling it. I think he's by far the best QB in his class, but I am always telling Dylan how the QB situation (at Georgia) would be set up good with him when he gets there with their QB room being so loaded right now. He could be that next guy."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.