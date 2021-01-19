Elite 2023 DB Talks Georgia, Loss of Charlton Warren

Ethan Nation is one of Georgia's top defensive backs in the 2023 class. He updated Dawgs Daily with the latest on his recruitment.

In a high school season with only 11 games, totaling 8 interceptions is impressive. Though when you combine it with only being targeted 20 or so times, it becomes almost unbelievable.

That was Roswell High school's Ethan Nation's sophomore campaign for the Hornets in 2020. The 2023 defensive back has received offers from dozens of Division 1 schools and most recently received an offer from Georgia.

We caught up with Nation following a workout with the defensive back guru, Oliver Davis.

As a lockdown corner on the high school level, Nation didn't get too many opportunities to turn the opposition over, but he capitalized on the chances he did get.

"You know you don't get that many opportunities as a corner. So I just feel like if the balls in the air, it's mine no matter what. So I tried to capitalize off the very few targets I had this year."

One thing is for sure when visiting an Oliver Davis workout, you're going to find out pretty quickly whether or not a young player like Nation has elite ball skills. Every drill ends with a football, and for Nation, every drill ends with a catch.

Davis went as far as to say of all the young defensive backs he trains, Ethan Nation and Mill Creek's Caleb Downs have the best ball skills of them all. Downs is already committed to the 2023 Adidas All-American Game.

As for Georgia, Nation says he talks to the staff on a consistent basis. With Nation being only a sophomore, he's responsible for initiating that contact with the staff and he says Georgia is the school he talks to the most.

As for what the loss of Charlton Warren does for Nation's thoughts on potentially ending up at Georgia, he says that he didn't have that much time to develop a relationship with Warren anyways, and though it's a loss, he says Georgia remains at the top of his list early on in his recruitment process.

Nation says he believes in Kirby Smart's ability to develop him as the best defensive back possible, and ultimately help him accomplish his dream of playing in the NFL one day.

