WATCH: Lee County stars Grind the Tape

Lee County high school produces some of the state of Georgia's top talent. Today, we sat down with four of their best.

Lee County high school produces more college football players on a year-to-year basis than any other 6A school in the state of Georgia.

Last season, 40 Lee County graduates were on college football rosters all across the country.

The class of 2022 is no different for the Trojans.

They are led by four of the state's top prospects. OL Qae'Shon Sapp, TE Tyrus Washington, ATH Jaron Willis, S Quavian Carter. All four of them joined Dawgs Daily on our latest edition of Grind the Tape.

Our interviews happened to interrupt weight training down there at Lee County, which as you will notice throughout the interviews, is like a religion down in South Georgia. Some of these young men put up serious numbers in the weight room and it shows up on tape.

WATCH: Full Episode

OL, Qae'Shon Sapp

At 6'5, 305 pounds, Qae'Shon Sapp has the athleticism and physical profile to play both offensive guard and tackle on the collegiate level, and most schools are recruiting as such. That same toughness and work ethic that Lee County has developed in the weight room shows up on tape as well.

He's a physical and efforting player on the offensive line. That effort is paired with an obvious dedication to the proper footwork, pad level, and technique — another by-product of great coaching. He's a day one impact player in college based on the fact that there's not a lot to clean up physically, technically, of mentally.

TE, Tyrus Washington

Washington is receiving major Power 5 interest from some of the nation's top programs, but considering how much other members of the 2022 tight end group are talked about in the state of Georgia, he's criminally overlooked. There are nearly double-digit tight ends in 2022 from the state of Georgia that will go on to play Division 1 football.

Of them all, Washington is the most interesting prospect to me. At 6'4, 235 pounds he's a college-ready end of the line tight end in terms of blocking as a senior in high school. He not only is a willing blocker, but he relishes the idea of blocking.

When asked if he would prefer the touchdown catch or the touchdown block, he quickly responded "Gimme the block."

ATH, Jaron Willis

At 6'2, 225 pounds, Jaron Willis is a conundrum for college coaches, and for all of the right reasons. He's big enough to play linebacker, he's athletic enough to play safety and reek havoc out there, and he has the ball skills of an elite coverage corner. And Lee County uses him in every way possible.

On any given snap, you'll see Willis playing in the box, in the slot, or roaming in the middle of the field as a strong safety, or even blitzing and converting into a pass rusher. And he does them all in an exceptional manner. He's a strong candidate to make our SI99, the nation's top 99 overall players in the class of 2022.

He's got a Top10 currently with schools like Florida, LSU, Auburn, Tennesse, and Florida State. He plans on narrowing things down to five on March 24th.

S, Quavian Carter

As the game of football continues to evolve, so do its positions and the kind of players that play them. Quavian Carter is the prime example of that. At 6'4, 200 pounds a player like Carter would have been playing wide receiving a decade ago. Now, he's a physical presence in the back end of that Lee County defense.

Wide receiver was actually where Carter began his high school career. At the start of his sophomore season, he switched to the defensive side of the football and it has paid off. He's coveted by programs like Cincinnati, Michigan, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee among others.