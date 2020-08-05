Georgia Recruiting: How the Dawgs Round Out the 2021 Offensive Class

The Georgia football 2021 recruiting class is nearing a close, with just four months before the early national signing window, we look at the offensive class

2021 OFFENSIVE CLASS

With the flip of offensive guard Jared Wilson back to the Dawgs from North Carolina, the 2021 offensive recruiting class is nearly complete. The Dawgs figure to need one more offensive lineman, a tight end, another receiver and a running back. Obviously everyone at this point believes Amarius Mims will round out Georgia’s offensive line class when he makes his announcement in October and the only tight end the Dawgs have focused on for a while has been Brock Bowers. More of the intrigue comes at the running back and receiver spots.

Donovan Edwards has long been in regular communication with Dell McGee and the Georgia staff. However, it seems that Michigan is the team to beat for the 4-Star from West Bloomfield. However, we’ve all learned over the years to never count out Coach McGee.

It’s much more likely that the Dawgs continue their Miami to Athens pipeline and Amari Daniels ends up in Athens. The mutual interest here is evident and the speed and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield would make Daniels a great fit in the system of Todd Monken. Monken is extremely creative in his use of playmaking running backs and adding Daniels to Lovasea Carroll in the 2021 class and just behind Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards would create for a fearsome foursome for years to come in the Classic City.

At receiver, a trio of prospects are the primary focus starting with Atlanta native and two-sport Pace Academy star, Jayden Thomas. Georgia has really begun to ratchet things up with Thomas in his football and baseball recruitment recently. The Dawgs will be battling Michigan in this one just as they are with Donovan Edwards, and Notre Dame is a factor too. Cortez Hankton and company would love to keep the big-bodied receiver in the state.

Deion Colzie and Malcolm Johnson Jr. have also been heavily invested in by the Georgia coaching staff. Colzie is a 6’4” rangey possession type receiver and Johnson Jr. is the speed demon deep threat. Dawgs Daily on SI.com believes Johnson Jr. would be the choice if they end up with a choice of these two, but it is worth noting that Colzie literally lives in Athens and when you can walk to campus, a lot can change in a hurry.

Malachi Bennett and River Helm, who is 6’4” 225 and more of a hybrid tight end, each received their official offers from Georgia on August 1st as well. Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed that UGA is still in the mix for each and have regular contact. Both are physical receivers that play with a high level of competitiveness. Neither of these two appears to be close to making a decision, so the Dawgs can be in on either of these prospects for a while. Given the uncertainty at the receiver position in 2021, that’s a good thing.

