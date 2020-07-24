With James Williams now off the board, Georgia's primary focus has shifted directly towards Smael Mondon. The Paulding County high product was expected to make a decision last month but elected to announce a Top-5 at the beginning of July.

Dawgs Daily's Blayne Gilmer has the latest on one of the nation's top remaining uncommitted players.

SMAEL MONDON

Dawgs Daily on SI.com reached out to Smael Mondon yesterday to discuss the recruitment process for him as a whole. We came away with two impressions. The first is, if someone is telling you they know where Mondon is going to end up, then they are kidding themselves because the young man himself is genuinely conflicted and undecided. The second impression is that Mondon is an extremely mature rising high school senior that has his long term future at the forefront of his mind and is not going to compromise or be rushed into a decision by anyone.

Full disclaimer, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on normal recruiting trends and patterns. Young men are having to make decisions without the normal complement of official visits and in-home visits from coaches up to this point and commitments can be made, and have been made, surprisingly and without warning (i.e. James Williams).

However, every indication is that Mondon is not going to rush a decision and he's also not intentionally stringing things out. In discussing official visits and COVID-19, the 5-Star linebacker from Dallas, Georgia, told us, "At first I was trying to take all my officials before committing, but official visits are not something I'm really worried about, but it'd still be good to take them."

In terms of his recruitment in general, Mondon stated, "the hardest thing probably is that there is not really a wrong answer because there's no bad school. They're all good schools and you just gotta find the right fit." The right fit for Mondon is not necessarily one that will be based on a tradition of great linebackers at a school, but more so about the individual track records of the coaching staff and how they develop players.

Mondon is also wanting to find a place that can help him fulfill his dreams of entrepreneurship and becoming a fashion mogul. Career and interests beyond football are very important to Mondon.

