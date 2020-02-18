Georgia Recruiting: Fast Rising Recruits that Dawg Fans Should Get to Know

One of the facts of recruiting is that some players go under the radar for two or three years of high school. Today we examine fast risers that the Georgia faithful should get to know.

DAKOTA MITCHELL - SAFETY - WINTER PARK, FLORIDA - 5'11" 170 - 2021 CLASS

Dakota Mitchell, who stars on both sides of the ball for Winter Park High School in Florida, has received 13 offers from FBS schools since January 23rd. One of those offers was Georgia and it was one that Mitchell was hoping for. "I have been waiting for Georgia for a big minute now!", Mitchell exclaimed.

A playmaker on both offense and defense for the Wildcats, most schools are recruiting Mitchell as a safety. Coach Charlton Warren was the representative from the University of Georgia that called and offered a scholarship opportunity to Mitchell on February 11th. This has to be something that Mitchell is excited about, because when asked which position he liked best and why, he said, "DB and coming down to hit somebody. I love hitting!"

On February 12th, just a day after the offer, Mitchell was already planning a visit to Athens. That unofficial visit will take place on March 21st. In the conversation, Mitchell expressed that going forward in his recruitment, it will be important to find a comfort level with the coaches of the programs that he visits and make sure he goes somewhere that he feels needed and not just wanted.

Dakota Mitchell is visiting an elite trio of schools in March. Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama have been announced as destinations for the fast-rising defensive back on March 7th, 21st, and 28th respectively. Clemson and Georgia are also in the group of schools that Mitchell describes as recruiting him the hardest right now, along with Florida, Florida State, and Nebraska.

The notoriety and attention that Mitchell has garnered recently are well warranted. When watching the film on Mitchell, you see a player with tremendous instincts. As a defensive back, he is decisive, quick to close on routes, hard-hitting, and possesses excellent ball skills.

Mitchell plays both running back and receiver on the offensive side of the ball and shows great athleticism and versatility. Also, despite not being the biggest safety in the world, he shows no hesitation when it comes to rolling down and playing in the box. When Mitchell pursues the ball, he arrives with bad intentions.

The rest of the Winter Park native's recruitment is going to be exciting to follow.

ANTARIO BROWN - RUNNING BACK - SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - 5'11" 215 - 2021 CLASS

Antario Brown is a rising senior for Beach High School in Savannah, Georgia. Brown has gone largely unrecruited to this point in his high school career, but all of that changed at the at a recent MVP Camp down in Valdosta, Georgia.

At that camp, it was reported by Rusty Mansell of 247 Sports and others that Brown ran a sub 4.4 40 yard dash. Brown did this multiple times. Word of that kind of speed travels quickly and it didn't take long for the electrifying performance to catch the interest of the coaching staff in Athens.

Coach Glenn Schumann got in touch with Antario Brown after the camp and expressed interest in having him up on campus during spring practice. Brown is excited about the opportunity to get to know more about the program and he is going to be hitting more camps during the spring and summer.

The Beach High School running back has lofty goals for his senior season as the 2000 yard mark is in his sights, as well as a playoff appearance for his team. Brown and the rest of his Bulldog teammates were denied the playoffs last season after self-reported violations of using ineligible players caused them to forfeit their six victories.

Brown has certainly shown explosive playmaking ability to go along with his blazing speed. Last season, in a contest versus perennial power Benedictine, Brown rushed for 280 yards, three touchdowns and also brought in 5 catches for 119 yards and a score. On the night four plays of over 45 yards.

Antario's film from his junior year is very impressive. Brown gets his shoulders square and gets going downhill, so to speak, in a hurry. He also possesses good vision and has the patience and cutting ability to set up blocks and make the defense pay for over pursuing. At 215 pounds, the Savannah native shows the ability to run through arm tackles and once he does, he obviously has the speed to turn a nice run into six points in a hurry.

Expect to see the recruitment of Brown to pick up in the coming months. While big-time offers aren't flowing his way yet. I suspect it won't take long.

TYRE WEST - DEFENSIVE END - TIFTON, GEORGIA - 6'3" 240 - 2022 CLASS

Tyre West has flown under the radar somewhat, despite collecting some big-time scholarship offers in just his first two years of high school ball at Tift County. West is an extremely active player on the defensive line and says that Coach Tray Scott of the University of Georgia has complemented his aggressiveness and the passion with which the rising junior plays.

Anybody who follows high school football, especially in Georgia, knows that Tift County's region, Region 1 in Georgia's highest classification of 7A, is one of the toughest and most talent-laden in the entire country. During region play, West and his teammates get to go out and prove themselves against traditional powers such as Lowndes, Colquitt County, and Camden County.

This past season, the non-region schedule wasn't a cakewalk by any means either. Warner Robins, Valdosta, Parkview, Crisp County, and Bainbridge were all opponents of the Blue Devils in 2018 and 2019.

Even with this ridiculously high level of competition, Tyre West's abilities stood out during his freshmen and sophomore campaigns. West has a tremendous motor and pursues the ball relentlessly. The Tift County product possesses a good striking ability and uses his hands well to shed blocks in the run game.

West has been in constant communication with Tray Scott, Dan Lanning, and Nick Williams on the Georgia coaching staff. Tyre told me that, "when they came to my school and talked to me, I learned a lot. We talked about techniques and their defense. They are all very good coaches. Coach Scott seems like a real hype guy."

West also stated that "Coach Smart was great to talk to. He talked about football but also about life and recruiting and how to as all the attention comes, just to stay humble. That's one thing they like about me is how I go about things and play the game."

West is approaching double-digit visits to Athens and expresses a good comfort level with the campus environment and the staff. Tyre also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Florida, and Auburn. West said a narrowing down of choices could come sometime this summer.

Also, when asked about what the main factors would be in this process, West answered, "Just the coaching staffs that I connect with and who I build the best relationship with. Also, the weight room." Development in the weight room throughout college is a big part of West's focus and the renderings that he has seen of Georgia's 80 million dollar expansion, including a new weight room, are in his own words, "exciting and amazing to be honest."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.