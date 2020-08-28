Korey Foreman is the talk of the town in Athens. Foreman was a part of a star-studded group that made their way to the Classic City on their own dime last weekend. Foreman is extremely talented and touted by many as the number one overall player in the class of 2021, he landed at No. 4 on the SI99.

Foreman has very publicly gushed about his affinity for Athens, the Atlanta area, the campus, and the Georgia program. Where it once seemed that Georgia was fighting an uphill battle to land the 6'4" 265-pound EDGE defender, the Dawgs have not only gained ground, but find themselves in an extremely strong position to bring the California native across the country for his college career.

Another immensely talented prospect that was on the visit full of 4-Star and 5-Star prospects in Athens last week is Maason Smith. We've spoken with sources close to Smith and confirm that not only was he impressed with the visit and enjoyed his time in Georgia, but also is feeling very high on UGA and their recruiting style right now. Also, Smith and Foreman are close, like-minded friends that would very much so like to play together at the next level. It will be difficult to pry Smith out of the state of Louisiana and away from LSU. However, Ed Orgeron's recent veiled complaints about the gathering of Smith and other big-time targets in Athens could be an indication that Georgia is way more competitive here than most would think.

The other defensive linemen to watch in this class are Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (also known as TID), Tim Keenan, and Marlin Dean. Of course, Dean was once committed to UGA but the Elberton, Georgia native backed off of his commitment and reopened his recruitment on July 18th of this year. Dean could certainly end up back at Georgia before all is said and done, but the Dawgs are intently pursuing Keenan and TID currently.

Sources tell Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Keenan is deliberating between Georgia and Alabama. The 6'1" 340-pound nose guard is set to announce his commitment Saturday. Keenan was very impressed with his previous visit to Athens, it'll be interesting to see if Tray Scott and company can pull the Birmingham native away from the Crimson Tide. It will certainly be a tough task.

Unlike Keenan's recruitment, that of Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is open-ended it seems. TID is being recruited very hard by Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. TID is a two-sport athlete. At 6'5" 300 pounds, it's impressive how well the Gaffney, South Carolina, native can move on both the basketball court and the football field. Georgia is right in the thick of this recruitment but it's likely that a lot will depend on happens with Foreman and Smith. At the moment South Carolina and Tracy Rocker seem to be very strong and Will Muschamp's staff is going to keep the full court press on to keep TID in state.

