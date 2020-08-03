Georgia Recruiting: Get to Know Tim Keenan

Georgia's defense was far and away the nation's best against the run a year ago. They allowed just 74.6 rushing yards per game and haven't allowed a rushing touchdown from a running back since the 2018 SEC championship game. They allowed just two rushing touchdowns all season a year ago and both were to opposing quarterbacks.

Part of the reasoning for their success against the run lies at the hands of big Jordan Davis. Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning's 3-4 defense requires a dominant force at the nose tackle position. And with Davis entering what could be his third and final season at Georgia, they are looking for their next dominant nose tackle.

Tim Keenan's name is not new to Dawgs Daily readers. We introduce you to him back in February but allow me to re-introduce the 6'2, 340 pounder out of Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

He's a one-man wrecking crew against the run and we have it on good authority that the Georgia staff wants the Yellowhammer State product extremely bad.

Keenan recently released his Top-10 which included the Dawgs:

As for what Keenan likes about Georgia, he has quite a relationship with Tray Scott:

"I would probably run through a brick wall for coach Scott. That's the kind of thing he instills in his players."

And he loves the environment on hand at the University of Georgia:

"The hunger. Despite all the success they have had they aren't satisfied at all. They want more. Georgia tells you 'When you get up here you got to learn the terminology and really get to it"

Here's a portion of his player profile from SI All American:

Athleticism: Displays surprising snap quickness and change of direction skills for a nose tackle. Excellent point of attack strength with heavy hands and a powerful punch. Flashes above-average closing quickness in space to reach ball-carriers.

Instincts: Go-to move is his swim move, and will swipe to shed blockers in tight space. Good ball-location skills in the post-snap phase - quick to read run and pass. Shows a knack for sniffing out screens and hustles in pursuit.

Polish: Should be able to contribute early in his college career due to size, toughness, and strength. Already shows solid instincts and vision. Will need to continue improving his hand usage and add more to his toolbox.

Bottom Line: Keenan is a classic 0-technique/1-technique nose tackle who will fit in a 2-gap scheme. He is a natural space-eater with strength, vision and deceptive quickness to close and finish. He won’t generate an abundance of pass-rush production, yet he will be a valuable contributor on early downs to a defensive front.

