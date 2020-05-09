Tony Grimes and the University of Georgia haven't always been on good terms. Georgia was a bit late to the party on the 5-star cornerback out of Virginia Beach.

"That was mainly due to some internal things going on with me, my Dad, and the coaching staff. We didn't hear a whole lot from them in the beginning, so there was stuff some communication-wise. I won't say they were late to offer, but we were like, you can't just talk to a school that just came in when we've been talking to these other schools for so long."

Though, since then Georgia has made up quite a bit of ground with the highly touted prospect.

In an interview with the Bulldog Maven on SI.com back in February of this year, Grimes discussed the coaching staff and what they've been able to produce really stood out to him.

"What really stands out to me about Georgia is the coaching staff. Especially the defensive coaching staff. The D-Line coach, the Corner's coach, all the way to Coach Smart. With Coach Warren's background, he understands what it takes to be a top pick, what it takes to be in the NFL as a Corner. He teaches the game well. Coach Kirby Smart, he's a great Head Coach. He knows how to teach the game and get players prepared to go into the league. Also, the strength and conditioning coach. Player development." - Tony Grimes on Georgia's Coaching Staff

And becoming an NFL corner is in the not so distant future for Grimes. His work ethic and skillset are uncommon at the position.

Grimes is set to make his commitment announcement in December of this year but told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview that the official visits he planned to take could move that date up even further. However, with the restrictions on recruiting due to COVID-19, we've seen players go one of two ways: Either commit to a school now because they are tired of dealing with calls, or it's pushed back commitments because they are waiting on visits.

Certainly, few prospects are fielding more talks from coaching staffs all across the country than Grimes, though as of now the December 1st decision date is still in place.

Georgia's going to have to hold off Virginia Tech, and as you can see in the video above, Texas A & M for the services of this extremely talented corner.

