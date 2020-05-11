Tony Grimes is a household name for the Georgia Bulldogs' 2021 recruiting cycle. That's because he's rated 7th is the 247sports composite rankings overall, and listed as the No. 1 ranked corner for the current cycle. Having taken Kelee Ringo last cycle, Grimes would mean back-to-back No. 1 ranked corner backs for the Bulldogs.

Grimes will announce his final three schools for the remainder of his recruitment on May 31st.

Georgia came on to the scene late for Grimes, but it looks likely that Georgia will make the cut. Also in the mix will be Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State, Texas A & M, as well as hometown teams like Virginia and Virginia Tech (Grimes is out of Virginia Beach, Virginia).

Grimes is planning to announce his decision in December ahead of early signing day. However, it seems like many recruitments have sped up due to the coronavirus. With Grimes announcing his top 3 in May, there could be a possibility that he decides to announce before December.

A commitment from Grimes today would move Georgia up to the 13th best class for the 2021 cycle with just 9 commits.

Though Georgia is extremely deep at the cornerback position headed into the 2020 season, they will need to add corners like Grimes to the 2021 class due to several players possibly leaving for the NFL and graduation following the 2020 season. Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell could enter the draft early. DJ Daniel will be draft eligible after this season as well.

