DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Recruiting: 5-star corner back Tony Grimes sets date for top 3

Brent Wilson

Tony Grimes is a household name for the Georgia Bulldogs' 2021 recruiting cycle. That's because he's rated 7th is the 247sports composite rankings overall, and listed as the No. 1 ranked corner for the current cycle. Having taken Kelee Ringo last cycle, Grimes would mean back-to-back No. 1 ranked corner backs for the Bulldogs.

Grimes will announce his final three schools for the remainder of his recruitment on May 31st.

Georgia came on to the scene late for Grimes, but it looks likely that Georgia will make the cut. Also in the mix will be Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State, Texas A&M, as well as hometown teams like Virginia and Virginia Tech (Grimes is out of Virginia Beach, Virginia).

Grimes is planning to announce his decision in December ahead of early signing day. However, it seems like many recruitments have sped up due to the coronavirus. With Grimes announcing his top 3 in May, there could be a possibility that he decides to announce before December.

A commitment from Grimes today would move Georgia up to the 13th best class for the 2021 cycle with just 9 commits. 

Though Georgia is extremely deep at the cornerback position headed into the 2020 season, they will need to add corners like Grimes to the 2021 class due to several players possibly leaving for the NFL and graduation following the 2020 season. Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell could enter the draft early. DJ Daniel will be draft eligible after this season as well. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Imagine grimes and Ringo 👀

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What happened with Zach Evans?

Evans is supremely talented, there's no questioning that. So, how does the nation's top running back still not have a school? We walk the timeline to see.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Analyzing potential landing spots for Anthony Edwards

The majority of mock drafts have Anthony Edwards going 1st overall. Today, I break down how Edwards would fit in each of the potential landing spots.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

De'Jahn Warren, Top 2021 Juco Prospect Talks Interest in Georgia

De'Jahn Warren is an immensely talented prospect in 2021 from the JUCO ranks. Warren has overcome adversity to make himself highly coveted in the 2021 class.

BGilmer18

UPDATE: The latest on 5-Star, Amarius Mims

2021 Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile, Amarius Mims is quite literally the biggest target for Georgia in the 2021 recruiting class. The latest on this star.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Tony Grimes is the nation's top corner for a reason

Georgia has secured a 5-star cornerback two of the last three recruiting cycles. Tony Grimes is the next 5-star target in the 2021 class.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Dawg Eat Dawg: 2020's best NFL match-ups featuring Georgia football alumni

The 2020 NFL schedule features a slew of Dawg fights. As Georgia football alumni now turned NFL stars face off in matchups all across the NFL.

Garrett Shearman

SEC Planning to Move Forward With or Without The Rest of CFB

The SEC has been a force in college football since its coronation in 1932. And amidst a pandemic, they are planning to move forward with or without the rest.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Caleb Johnson - World Class Speed and An Even Faster Recruitment

Caleb Johnson and his 4.3 speed have become one of the hottest recruited prospects in 2021. Georgia is one of many Power 5 programs to offer him in the month of May alone.

BGilmer18

by

Peyton Sosebee

Dylan Fairchild Announces His Top 6, Including Georgia Football

Dylan Fairchild is a multi-sport star that is wanted by essentially every major program in the country. Georgia has made the Top 6 for this high priority target from the Peach State.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Building Off New Orleans Ties With 2022 DT Tygee Hill

Tygee Hill is a budding star in the 2022 class. The 6'2 260-pound New Orleans native has been offered by Georgia football and a bond is being built.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin