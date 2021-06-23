Former UGA Commit Treyaun Webb Down to Three Schools

Former Georgia commit Treyaun Webb has narrowed his list to three schools. Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State made the final cut.

Former Georgia commit and 2023 recruit Treyaun Webb has narrowed his choices to three schools. Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State have made the cut for the star athlete from Trinity Christian in Jacksonville, Fla.

"I'm down to final schools, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State," he told Sports Illustrated. "I took my visits and I've always wanted to get my recruiting process out the way early. I'm at the point where I could eliminate who I needed to eliminate, and I could have my final schools to choose from."

In an exclusive interview with SI All-American's John Garcia, Webb expressed his reasons behind the three finalists, saying,

"Each school I can play early at and I love each school for different reasons."

As for his interest in Georgia, Webb says the approach from the Bulldogs staff has not changed since he decided to step back from his commitment.

"It hasn't changed at all," Webb said. "They kept the same approach with me, they kept it real with me. They understood the decommitment, with coronavirus going on and not being able to visit other schools. I needed to go out and see, to be for sure.

"When I first committed, I was young and felt like I knew what I wanted to do, but as time went on and more schools contacted me I felt like I needed to reevaluate my decision. But when I went back up there, everything that I felt when I was little was amplified. Coach (Todd) Hartley, Coach (Dell) McGee treat me like their son. It's a family environment with them and it's one of those places that feels like home no matter what."

There's still quite a ways to go until the early national signing day period for the 2023 recruiting class, but Webb appears to want to be finished with the process sooner rather than later

