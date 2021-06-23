Elite 2023 RB Recruit Treyaun Webb Cuts List to Three, Talks Finalists

More than 40 programs have seen enough of Treyaun Webb to extend him a scholarship offer. The rising junior running back out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy, fresh off of a 12 touchdown 2020 season, is ready to trim the list of options by three dozen-plus.

"I'm down to final schools, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State," he told Sports Illustrated. "I took my visits and I've always wanted to get my recruiting process out the way early. I'm at the point where I could eliminate who I needed to eliminate, and I could have my final schools to choose from.

"Each school I can play early at and I love each school for different reasons."

The class of 2023 standout took trips to each finalist this month, most recently to Oklahoma for the 'ChampU BBQ' over the weekend.

"Coach DeMarco (Murray) and Lincoln (Riley) have been very consistent as far as recruiting me," he said. "They know what they want in me. They feel like I can come into their offense and contribute, possibly even start. I just have that special ability, I'm from Florida and my play style matches their offense. They also have the career I want to major in, engineering, and petroleum engineering is big in that area. There's a lot of possibilities there."

The weekend provided plenty from a visual perspective, including sports cars on Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, but a connection with an OU and NFL legend took the trip to another level.

"The visit this weekend was amazing, they had the cars out there, alumni out there," Webb said. "I even took a picture with Adrian Peterson, one of the best running backs to ever play the game and one of my idols. I felt like they did good as far as the recruiting pitch and the alumni enjoy coming back there...they even told us commitment stories and why Oklahoma was 'home.'"

Georgia plays quite a unique roll in the recruiting story of Webb, who was committed to the Bulldogs for well over one year as an underclassmen. Even after taking the step back in January, the Floridan noted the program as one still heavily under consideration.

The Bulldog approach remained the same.

"It hasn't changed at all," Webb said. "They kept the same approach with me, they kept it real with me. They understood the decommitment, with Coronavirus going on and not being able to visit other schools. I needed to go out and see, to be for sure.

"When I first committed, I was young and felt like I knew what I wanted to do but as time went on and more schools contacted me I felt like I needed to reevaluate my decision. But when I went back up there, everything that I felt when I was little was amplified. Coach (Todd) Hartley, Coach (Dell) McGee treat me like their son. it's a family environment with them and it's one of those places that feels like home no matter what."

There is an equally detailed history between the 6', 185-pounder and the Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff.

"It's about Coach (Tony) Alford," he said. "He's been recruiting me since I was in the eighth grade, since they were recruiting Marcus (Crowley). I've known him for a long time and I feel like I have that same family connection like with Georgia, that father-son connection. He can be real with me, I can be real with him. We can be transparent. We talk about everything, him and my dad get on the phone talking about life. When I went up there, I didn't wanna leave. That showed me a lot.

"I loved it up there. They're one of those schools that know what they're doing and are going to win every year. Also, you can go there and develop for the league. They're hard of you and want the best out of you because you compete with the best."

Webb has been on target with his overall recruiting plan this year, and feels relief having taken the step of trimming a long list of options. The next steps won't be easy but there is a timeline forming when it comes to the end of the process.

"I wanted to visit the schools I was considering over the summer and cut down my list...the ones I could see myself at," he said.

"I feel like I did that with these three."

A commitment could come by the end of the calendar year for one of Florida's best. Leaving the Sunshine State has long been a given for the Jacksonville.com All First-Coast honorable mention selection.

"I want to get out of Florida because I feel like there are too many distractions in the world here," Webb said. "I want to be able to go somewhere and just focus on school and football."

